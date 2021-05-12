The trail had gone cold in the search for the person who raped and murdered 24-year-old Lynn Vialpando in Old Colorado City in 1988, but DNA evidence finally pointed to James Papol, who was sentenced to 60 years in prison this month for the crime.
Papol. who was 15 at the time of the crime, was arrested in September 2018 after genetic material investigators had taken from Vialpando’s body and preserved for three decades was matched to the 48-year-old using technology that has solved a number of similar cold cases in recent years.
Papol had spent more than 10 years living at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo before he was identified as the prime suspect in the case. After a mistrial was declared last year due to delays caused by the pandemic, he accepted a deal with the state in February, pleading guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated robbery in Vialpando’s death.
As part of the agreement, Papol faced a sentence of between 40 and 60 years in prison. Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Robin Chittum imposed the maximum at a sentencing hearing held on May 5.