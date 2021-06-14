The Colorado Springs Police Department reported in a news release that 31-year-old George Pollard turned himself in at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on June 13 on the charge of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Pollard is the head girls’ basketball coach at Doherty High School and works as an educational paraprofessional for Academy School District 20. Pollard was also identified as a volunteer coach for the Pluto Basketball Club, which has since suspended him from the club’s activities.
According to CSPD’s news release, “On Thursday, June 10, 2021, at about 8:36 p.m., the CSPD received a call for service reporting a sexual assault on a child. The Crimes Against Children Unit responded to complete the investigation and determined that over the past several months, the suspect, George Pollard (a 31 year old resident of Colorado Springs), initiated contact with a 16-year-old female, during which he engaged her in unlawful sexual acts. On Friday, June 11, 2021, Crimes Against Children Detectives obtained a warrant for Mr. Pollard charging him with Sexual Assault on a Child by one in a position of trust.”
Colorado Springs School District 11 and Academy School District 20 have placed Pollard on administrative leave. District 11 said in a statement, “District 11 security and administration, in collaboration with Doherty administrators, are working with the Colorado Springs Police Department as they investigate. The highest priority for Colorado Springs School District 11, Doherty High School, and all D11 schools is the safety and welfare of all our students. Doherty High School counseling staff will be available on Monday, June 14 and all this week between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. should any students require support. The Doherty Principal, Athletic Director, and members of the Doherty High School administrative team will also be available should families wish to discuss their child’s well-being.”
CSPD notes that it is unknown if there are additional victims, and asks anyone with information about this investigation to call 719-444-7000. If individuals wish to remain anonymous, they may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 800-222-8477.
Pollard’s arrest is the second recent arrest of a Colorado Springs education professional for sex crimes against children. On May 20, Monterey Elementary physical education teacher Joshua Silverthorn was arrested for internet sexual exploitation of a child. For more information on the Silverthorn case, see this week’s issue of the Indy, out June 16.