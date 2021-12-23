Eric Coomer, the former Dominion Voting Systems executive at the heart of false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, has filed a new defamation lawsuit against Clay Clark, an Oklahoma-based entrepreneur.
Clark is the host of the ThriveTime Show, a business podcast, and organizer of the ReAwaken America Tour, which featured a host of election conspiracy speakers including Michael Flynn, Mike Lindell, Sydney Powell, Lin Wood, Seth Keshel and Colorado podcast host Joe Oltmann, described as a “far-right hanger on” by the Daily Beast. Powell and Oltmann are already defendants in a separate defamation suit filed by Coomer.
The lawsuit claims that by having Oltmann on the ThriveTime Show and as a speaker on the ReAwaken American Tour, “Clark and ThriveTime began publishing and subscribing to Oltmann’s bizarre and implausible claims in a podcast interview conducted with Oltmann on December 22, 2020, which Defendants published with the title ‘Exposing the Treasonous Eric Coomer the ANTIFA Member and the Director of Strategy and Security at DOMINION Voting Systems.’ During the interview, Clark and ThriveTime accused Dr. Coomer of committing treason and endorsed Oltmann’s claims that Dr. Coomer could/should be put to death for the crime they falsely claimed he had committed. Clark went on to monetize Oltmann’s baseless claims by founding the ReAwaken America Tour, which tours the country selling $250 tickets to conferences promoting election fraud lies, including Oltmann’s lies about Dr. Coomer.”
The ReAwaken America tour made a stop in Colorado Springs Sept. 24-26 at the Charis Christian Center, a church affiliated with Andrew Wommack’s ministries. Wommack’s Truth and Liberty Coalition, described as a “Christian nationalist organization” by Salon, has been involved with election fraud conspiracies in Colorado. On Dec. 1, the Truth and Liberty Executive Director, Richard Harris, spoke at a rally for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Sherronna Bishop, a former Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CD3) campaign manager — both of whom were recently the subject of search warrants as part of an FBI investigation into the breach of Dominion voting machines.
The lawsuit also cites a ReAwaken America Tour stop in Dallas on Dec. 11, where Oltmann repeated his claims against Coomer. The lawsuit notes, “In addition to recklessly defaming Dr. Coomer, the Tour also again gave Oltmann a platform to call for violence. He went on to receive a standing ovation for stating ‘And by the way, if you don’t like me talking about the gallows and hanging those that are traitors against our country, then change the law because it’s in the constitution that you should be hung.’”
Oltmann’s calls for violence have received widespread attention from Colorado media outlets, and prompted Eli Bremer, a former El Paso County GOP chairman and current senate candidate, to condemn what he described as Oltmann’s “threats of domestic terrorism.”
The Dec. 11 event also led to false claims, amplified by Oltmann, that the speakers were the victims of an anthrax attack. Oltmann posted on Telegram that election conspiracy theorist Jovan Pulitzer was “in a bad place right now. Please pray for him. Bring the spirit of healing upon him … Might be Anthrax.” Oltmann’s claims were amplified by fellow election conspiracy theorist and ReAwaken America Tour speaker David Clements.
Oltmann recently posted to Telegram, “I stand by my assessment it was a biological attack at the speakers in Dallas. Jovan did not just make himself sick, nor did I, nor did the dozens of others who became ill.”
In addition to espousing election conspiracies, the ReAwaken America Tour also features speakers from America’s Frontline Doctors, who push homeopathic treatments for COVID-19 and question the value of mask-wearing and getting the vaccine. Clark himself has claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine contains “luciferase.” Luciferase, which Clark's evangelical following associates with Lucifer, or Satan, is actually a light-producing enzyme naturally found in fireflies and not found in the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Forbes and WebMD, among others.
Coomer’s lawsuit comes as the United States House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack investigates connections between the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot at many of the speakers from Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour, including Flynn and Phil Waldron, a former military intelligence officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.