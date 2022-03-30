Colorado Springs City Councilor Dave Donelson refused to stand at a March 22 City Council meeting to honor outgoing Pikes Peak Library District head librarian John Spears and then dressed him down with criticism of public comments he’s made. Donelson also was the sole “no” vote on a ceremonial resolution honoring Spears’ six years of service.
Spears resigned Feb. 18 after City Council appointed two new district board members, one of whom, Aaron Salt, expressed a desire to remove “objectionable” materials in libraries accessible by juveniles. Salt was elected to the Academy School District 20 board last fall and is among several conservatives elected to local school boards who oppose equity programs and COVID masking mandates.
When he resigned, Spears noted to the media the “contentious” appointment process which he said “pointed to the changes that are happening in our community,” including election of new school board members. “It is my hope that the values that define a library such as freedom of expression, freedom of thought, and freedom of speech will continue to be honored. I look forward to moving to a community where they are not under threat,” Spears’ statement said.
Donelson chastised Spears for characterizing the newly elected officials as “a threat to our freedom of speech.
“By saying, ‘I can’t work with this board, I’m leaving,’ you’re trying to silence good people,” Donelson told Spears.
Other Council members praised Spears’ work. “You have led this library to be a model library in this country,” Councilor Nancy Henjum said.
In response, Spears said, “I’ve been proud to serve the city that I love and recognize that, like everything else, it, too, can be better.”
Donelson, a Republican, was elected to City Council in April 2021. He’s now running for the state House District 16 seat. If elected, he would leave his Council seat before serving half of his four-year term.