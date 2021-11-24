Eclectic CO. would not exist without the Downtown Partnership’s Pop-Up program,” says Peri Bolts, who has owned the popular cooperative retail spot on North Tejon Street since 2018.
That was the year she quit her job as a Starbucks manager — on a whim — and applied for a special Pop-Up lease with the Partnership. From those Downtown beginnings, Eclectic CO. has expanded to locations in Old Colorado City and Littleton.
The Downtown Partnership calls its Pop-Up Shop program “an opportunity for growing retailers to test the Downtown Colorado Springs market as a viable option for a brick-and-mortar location while contributing to the consumer experience during one of our busiest shopping seasons.”
For Bolts, the program was the kickstart she needed to get her business up and running. “No. 1, the rent is lower than it would be anyway for those two months,” she says. “Then you pay only half of that, so it’s kind of a no-risk way to give your business a try.”
After her two months were up, Bolts’ landlord had no other current prospects, so they agreed to a six-month lease — then they were year-to-year, and recently they signed a three-year lease.
“I had never done anything like it…” says Bolts, “but three years and three stores later, here we are.”
Eclectic CO. features about 100 artists across the three stores, providing small businesses with a retail space they could not otherwise afford. Eclectic CO. sells clothing, jewelry, body products and more, and it’s just one of the small business success stories the Downtown Partnership can claim since the pop-up program’s inception in 2014. The Partnership is a nonprofit that works to develop Downtown Colorado Springs economically and culturally, and the program is one of many ways they do that.
Katie Frank, Downtown Partnership’s new economic development manager, had her work cut out for her as the Pop-Up program picked up this holiday season after going on hiatus last year. “Because of the situation with the pandemic, and all the uncertainty and the different precautions that needed to be in place for property owners, everyone decided to take a break last year,” Frank says.
She says the Pop-Up program is tailored to capitalize on holiday foot traffic and create an attractive environment for window shopping, which boosts the overall atmosphere Downtown.
The Partnership’s Pop-Up Shop model has been so successful, it may soon be replicated elsewhere in Colorado. Several weeks ago Frank was contacted by the Downtown Denver Partnership about details of the program’s rollout and implementation.
“I’m assuming that’s because they have seen the success of our program. … They were trying to figure out what would work for the Denver area,” she says.
For Cara McQueeney and Hailey Sardi, co-owners of women’s clothing boutique Local Honey Collective, the Pop-Up program was crucial, not only with the lease negotiation but from a marketing standpoint as well.
“At the beginning, Cara and I wanted to move quickly,” says Sardi. “We were looking for a spot to have our store Downtown here, and that place fell through — but by then we already had most of our inventory.”
They launched their online store in September of 2019, then applied for the Pop-Up program once they heard of it.
“They helped us find a spot that wasn’t even on the market,” Sardi says, “then they helped us with networking, negotiating a lease, and a lot of marketing. … They coordinated it all and got it on the news.
“It helped establish us in the business community,” she says. “It was even more important because this was right before COVID-19.”
McQueeney says, “We have a pretty large demographic — we try and serve anywhere from 20- to 60-year-olds — and we do that by having a lot of timeless pieces that you can have in your closet a long time.”
Even as many businesses continue to struggle with the fallout from the pandemic and related supply chain issues, there is still plenty of reason to believe this year’s Pop-Ups can make a go of it.
Ask Jennifer Ross, owner of Rocky Mountain Soap Market and a veteran of the Downtown Partnership’s inaugural Pop-Up Shop program in 2014.
“We are doing really well, and we just thank our customer base,” she says. “It could have been a really hard couple of years, but we have had record years, and I am very thankful for that.”
Pop-Up Shops 2021
The Downtown Colorado Springs Holiday Pop-Up Shop program has returned for the 2021 holiday season with three new retail shops, open through Dec. 31:
Mountain Standard Goods
226 N. Tejon St., Instagram @mst_goods, mstgoods.com
Sustainably produced men’s apparel, vintage furniture, home goods and gifts.
Maggie M Boutique
7 S. Tejon St., shopmaggiem.com
Comfortable, stylish and functional clothing for baby and mom, home décor and accessories, bath and body products.
Good Eye
111 E. Pikes Peak Ave., goodeyeshop.com
Sustainably and ethically produced goods, vintage women’s clothing, jewelry and accessories.
You can find additional information on the project at downtowncs.com/popup.