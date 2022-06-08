Reservations will be required to drive vehicles to the top of Pikes Peak through Sept. 30. The time-entry system will give guests a two-hour window to arrive at the gateway to enter the park. Note that this time window is for entry only and doesn’t limit the duration of guests’ time in the park. Guests can make a reservation — up to a month in advance — which costs a nonrefundable $2, though the visit can be rescheduled if there’s availability. If there are no timed entries available, a complimentary shuttle will also be running to the summit. Officials are implementing this system to relieve heavy congestion and ensure guests find parking at the summit. Congestion, according to officials, is partially due to the prolonged time guests are spending at the summit because of the recently completed Summit Visitor Center. Timed entry reservations are becoming a staple at popular national and state parks, including Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park and Eldorado Canyon State Park.
Driving the Peak? You’ll need a Reservation
Reagan Redd
