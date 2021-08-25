A drug deal involving a Sierra High School student led to a shooting in the Deerfield Hills neighborhood on Aug. 24. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3300 block of Monica Drive West at approximately 1:19 p.m Tuesday afternoon.
According to the CSPD blotter, “Multiple juveniles were involved in a drug deal that resulted in shots being fired. One juvenile male suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The suspect fled in a car. School resource officers, who were monitoring the call, were able to locate the involved vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. As a result of the traffic stop, information was gained that identified the suspect who was subsequently arrested. There are no outstanding suspects and no further risk to the public.”
Harrison School District 2 also released a statement regarding the incident. “On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at approximately 1:45 p.m. Harrison School District Two learned that a Sierra High School student was shot off-campus,” read a release from Christine O’Brien, the D-2 public information officer. "The student is receiving medical treatment. Condition is unknown. This event is still an active police investigation and Sierra High School as well as Harrison School District Two are working closely with CSPD.”
Due to the incident, D-2 is temporarily closing Sierra’s campus, meaning students will be unable to leave campus during lunch or off-periods. “Safety and security are our top priority in Harrison School District Two,” read the district’s statement. “We will implement a closed campus at Sierra High School effective Wednesday, August 25, 2021, until at least Friday, September 3, 2021. The campus will have an expanded lunch service during this time to accommodate all students dining on campus. Students who come to school late or need to leave the school before the end of the school day will complete a thorough check-in or check-out process.”
The district is also taking measures to address any distress caused by this incident. “Sierra High School will have additional counseling support in the building this week to assist students and staff,” noted the statement. “Safety and security function best as a community endeavor. Parents and guardians can help by speaking with students to assure them the campus is safe. Any information they have related to this incident should be reported immediately to the Colorado Springs Police Department. We appreciate the cooperation of our school community.”
The victim and suspect have not been identified at this time.