Scooter, motor, electric, transit
Ksenija Toyechkina / Shutterstock.com

Colorado Springs Traffic Engineer Todd Frisbie announced June 21 that Veo and Lime were selected for a one-year rentable e-scooter pilot program that will begin this summer.

Veo and Lime were selected in part due to their geofencing capabilities, which allow them to establish GPS-enabled “No Ride” boundary zones across the city to enforce proper riding, a Veo release said.

The city will soon finalize service areas and parking spots. Once the pilot begins, Veo will bring 300 of its stand-up Astro VS3 scooters to the city, with the possibility of adding more scooters as the pilot progresses. 

The announcement follows the city’s earlier plans for an E-bike pilot on trails that later was suspended pending further study of local laws that restrict motorized vehicles on trails acquired using Trails, Open Space and Parks money. 

Tags

Senior Reporter

Pam Zubeck is a graduate from Emporia State University. She worked at the Tulsa Tribune before coming to Colorado Springs, where she spent 16 years at the Gazette and in 2009 joined Colorado Publishing House.