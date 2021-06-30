Colorado Springs Traffic Engineer Todd Frisbie announced June 21 that Veo and Lime were selected for a one-year rentable e-scooter pilot program that will begin this summer.
Veo and Lime were selected in part due to their geofencing capabilities, which allow them to establish GPS-enabled “No Ride” boundary zones across the city to enforce proper riding, a Veo release said.
The city will soon finalize service areas and parking spots. Once the pilot begins, Veo will bring 300 of its stand-up Astro VS3 scooters to the city, with the possibility of adding more scooters as the pilot progresses.
The announcement follows the city’s earlier plans for an E-bike pilot on trails that later was suspended pending further study of local laws that restrict motorized vehicles on trails acquired using Trails, Open Space and Parks money.