Swastika graffiti was reported around Monument Valley Park Jan. 19. The graffiti was found on a bridge abutment near Monument Creek and along the pedestrian walkway over Interstate 25. Swastikas and other white supremacist graffiti continue to be a problem in Colorado Springs.
On Dec. 5, racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic messages, as well as swastikas, were found spray-painted at Roswell Park. Swastika stickers bearing the slogan “We are everywhere” were found on light poles near the intersection of Montarbor and Fall River drives on Nov. 18. On Aug. 25, swastikas and white supremacist slogans were painted on a bus stop near Kiowa Street and Wahsatch Avenue, at Mid Shooks Run Park, as well as on the “Black Lives Matter” sign and vehicle of a private resident.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado filed an appeal on Jan. 21 of the Colorado Supreme Court’s dismissal of its lawsuit that sought reduction in the state’s prison population amid the pandemic, Colorado Newsline reports. The lawsuit claimed Gov. Jared Polis hasn’t adequately protected vulnerable prisoners from COVID-19.
Manitou Springs Police Chief Brian Churchill was placed on administrative leave as of Jan. 21, the city of Manitou Springs announced in a news release. It did not provide a cause, citing a “personnel matter.” MSPD Detective Bill Otto will take over as acting police chief.
Local nonprofit Colorado Springs Food Rescue has rebranded itself as Food to Power to reflect its role as “a multi-faceted food justice organization with integrated programming in fresh food access, education, and production,” according to a Facebook post announcing the change.
The Sumter County Does, famously unidentified murder victims in a 40-year-old cold case out of South Carolina, have been identified with DNA evidence. One is Colorado Springs missing person Pamela Buckley, the other is James Freund of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Both were reported missing in 1975.
El Paso County Public Health launched a COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard Jan. 19 to offer information on vaccine distribution in the county. Check it out at elpasocountyhealth.org/covid19-vaccine-data-dashboard.
The Solidarity Mobile Mural Project is seeking works by Black artists to display in murals throughout the Colorado Avenue Creative Circuit from Downtown Colorado Springs to Manitou Springs. Artists should submit works for consideration by Feb. 8. A $300 commission is being offered. See creativecircuit.org for more.
The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC has released its 2020 Annual Report. To learn more about the state of economic and defense development, government affairs, business advocacy and the chamber itself, read the report here.