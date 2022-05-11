As a state Democrats’ bill to expand collective bargaining rights to county employees makes its way through the Legislature, El Paso County Commissioners are voicing their concerns over the potential impact locally.
El Paso County Commission Chair Stan VanderWerf calls SB-230 an “unfunded mandate,” and says there wasn’t enough discussion with the county about what the effects of the bill would look like for stakeholders.
“They write legislation, they place it in the law, and then they make all the local municipalities and local counties pay the bill,” he says.
Though the most recent version of the bill as of the Indy’s press time includes $326,092 to be appropriated to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment from the general fund for the 2022-2023 state fiscal year, it includes no money for counties.
El Paso County released a report on the bill April 20, estimating an additional $6.1 million in yearly administrative costs associated with collective bargaining, factoring in the costs of additional county attorneys, labor relations managerial staff and support staff, among others.
The report also says that, beyond administrative costs, studies have shown that collective bargaining can raise yearly personnel costs anywhere between 12.5 and 30 percent. That could mean costs between $22.5 million and $54 million for the county, though the report notes that the county’s fiscal analysis is more in line with the low end.
VanderWerf worries that the county would have to fire employees or reduce services to cover the costs.
The county “cannot simply raise some rate and pass along costs as a private business or a university might,” the report says.
However, Josette Jaramillo, president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1335 in Pueblo, says unions have no intention of bankrupting their county; she understands that “you can’t get blood from a turnip.”
While it’s good to see counties being proactive in terms of preparing for the cost, Jaramillo says, she doesn’t think all the measures are necessary.
“I don’t think that Jan. 1, 2023, El Paso County is going to decide that they want a union and they’re going to turn in the signatures that day so the world is going to come crashing down for El Paso County because they have to hire all these high-paid staff members,” says Jaramillo, who is also an executive board member for AFSCME Council 18 covering Colorado and New Mexico.
She says she’s read plenty of reports laying out the costs of the bill, but hasn’t seen any of them mention how much collective bargaining can save counties.
For instance, she notes unionized workplaces have higher rates of employee retention. A report from the Brookings Institution explains how this can save employers money since, even in a normal labor market, “the cost of replacing a single low-wage worker is around 20% of annual pay; that includes direct hiring costs and the lost productivity that comes with turnover.”
El Paso County’s 2022 budget book notes “The investment in Human Capital continues to be a primary focus for all County departments and offices due to higher than typical personnel turnover and rising costs for hiring and training new workers over the past few years,” though VanderWerf argues this trend is likely transitory and due to the county coming out of the COVID pandemic and competing with industry for employees.
He says the bill is unnecessary, saying that employees already have the ability to collectively bargain, though he said he’s never had a conversation with an employee about unionizing.
Currently, county workers are only able to unionize if they’re granted permission by voters or county leaders, according to Colorado Public Radio. SB-230 would ensure that county employees in counties with over 5,000 people would no longer need to seek permission, and would extend collective bargaining rights to more than 36,000 workers, according to a press release from House Democrats.
The bill states that the union representative cannot threaten, facilitate, support, or cause a county employee to strike, or engage in other similar activities.
The decision not to allow unions to call a strike has come under criticism from some unions for reducing their leverage. Jaramillo, who also works as a case work supervisor for the Department of Human Services in Pueblo, which is unionized, says she understands the decision. While she recognizes the importance that strikes have played throughout labor history, and even has the word “strike” tattooed in Spanish on her arm, she can’t think of a scenario when she would ever go on strike in her current position.
“Me leaving my job to go on strike or doing a work slowdown means that the families I work with aren’t getting served. The kids that I need to meet with and see aren’t getting seen,” she says, adding that the union would never leave their communities in the lurch.
VanderWerf says he’s concerned the language used only prohibits the union representative from facilitating a strike, leaving the door open for employees to decide to strike on their own.
But while there’s nothing stopping workers from organizing a strike or work stoppage on their own, SB-230 doesn’t include any legal protections for doing so, meaning the worker would risk being fired.
“Also, in practice, a union would discourage this sort of independent strike, as the union would risk being decertified or incurring fines if it could be proven that they somehow contributed to the violation of the strike prohibition — a risk most unions would not want to take,” says Nina Krizman, policy and communications manager for Senate President Steve Fenberg, a prime sponsor of the bill.
However, even the addition of a more concrete no-strike provision for county employees wouldn’t be enough to win VanderWerf over.
“My continued position from the first time I heard about this, and it remains the same, I’m completely opposed to this bill altogether,” he says. “So, to the extent that there are a bunch of amendments that maybe are ultimately accepted to take this from a really bad bill to just a bad bill, I’m certainly interested in making this a less of a bad bill, right? But even if they were to add a no-strike provision, I’d still be opposed to this bill.”
The county report ends with the County Commissioners calling on the legislature and Gov. Jared Polis to oppose the bill. VanderWerf says he hopes the legislature postpones the bill indefinitely. If it passes, he’s calling on Polis to veto.
The bill has already passed the Senate, and is scheduled for final passage in the House on May 9. Next, it would go back to the Senate for concurrence of amendments, according to Krizman.
Though she’d like to see a bill that includes all public sector workers as well as one that includes binding arbitration, Jaramillo says she has to be realistic. The bill, as is, is a huge step forward, she says.
“It’s a hell of an accomplishment.”