The number of people experiencing homelessness and staying in El Paso County shelters this year was the highest ever recorded by the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care, or PPCoC, a Community Health Partnership program that tracks and works to end homelessness in the region.
On a single night in February, there were 1,176 people staying in emergency shelters and transitional housing in the county, which is the highest number of sheltered people reported by PPCoC since it began collecting this data in 2009, according to a July 21 press release.
Each year, shelters and housing programs in the region conduct a one-day, “point in time” survey to provide a snapshot of how many people are experiencing homelessness in the region, the press release said.
The number of people staying in emergency shelters and experiencing chronic homelessness also exceeded past years: 688 people staying in emergency shelters on Feb. 21, and 396 others identified as experiencing chronic homelessness, which means they’ve been homeless for a year or longer, or have had multiple episodes of homelessness in the past three years and suffer from a disability or behavioral health or substance use disorder, the release explained.
The number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness, however, was the lowest PPCoC has reported since 2015, at 267 people.
In addition to the point in time data, PPCoC published metrics from the county’s Homeless Management Information System, a year-round collection of information from nonprofit and public sources. There were several annual increases in people seeking housing services and other resources in 2021.