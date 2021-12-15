The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will be housing Darlene Griffith, a transgender woman, with cisgender women at the jail, reversing an earlier decision to house Griffith in the male section of the jail. According to a stipulation between Griffith and El Paso County, “Plaintiff Darlene Griffith shall be transferred to, and housed in, a female ward within the El Paso County Jail at the earliest practicable time after the entry of this stipulation.
In all respects, Ms. Griffith shall be treated as a female inmate within the El Paso County Jail. Ms. Griffith shall be transferred to an open bay ward. Ms. Griffith will be permitted to shower separately from other inmates.
Ms. Griffith shall be subject to the same disciplinary action as other female inmates should the circumstances justify it, but shall not be returned to a male ward within the El Paso County Jail unless Ms. Griffith specifically requests to be housed in the male ward in writing. Ms. Griffith shall be permitted to access the same items from the commissary that other female inmates are able to access, including undergarments and grooming items.”
The stipulation comes after Griffith filed a civil rights complaint against El Paso County, Sheriff Bill Elder, and others in February. Housing transgender inmates according to their sex assigned at birth, as opposed to their gender identity, can expose them to sexual assault, harassment and violence. According to 2012 data from the Bureau of Justice, approximately 3,200 inmates in America’s state and federal prisons identify as transgender, and approximately 40 percent of transgender inmates reported being a victim of abusive sexual contact by another inmate or a staff member, 10 times the rate among the general prison population.
A 2019 settlement between Lindsay Saunders-Velez, a trans inmate, and the Colorado Department of Corrections and the Colorado Attorney General’s office has led to reforms at the state level, but county facilities are free to set policies at their own discretion.