El Paso County has spent roughly 19 percent of the $140 million it’s been awarded through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, designed to cushion impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The largest allocation of the county’s money, $34 million, is earmarked for public safety and the county’s response to the disease.
The next largest amount, $23 million, has been set aside for economic recovery and impacts, such as to businesses, nonprofits and agencies that work to promote regional tourism, a particularly hard-hit segment of the local economy, which relies heavily on visitors, according to a Feb. 22 presentation to county commissioners by the county’s chief finance officer Nikki Simmons.
Of that total, more than $13 million has been allocated so far.
Commissioners also earmarked ARPA money for water infrastructure, public health, stormwater projects, road projects, community impact and broadband improvements.
The allocation for roads was particularly welcome, considering voters rejected a commissioners’ ballot measure last November to retain $15 million in Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights excess funds for roads and parks.
The county hopes to spend $24 million in ARPA on roads this year — $14 million from the county’s budget and an additional $10 million in ARPA money after the federal government modified requirements in December to allow road improvements as an avenue of spending for ARPA money.
“We’re really excited about that [rule change] because, as you know, one of our biggest priorities at the county is roads,” Simmons said.
ARPA allows spending in four general categories:
• Public health, or providing help to small businesses and nonprofits, as well as the tourism and travel industry;
• Government services, which suffered a decline in revenue due to the pandemic. This category doesn’t affect El Paso County, which didn’t see a reduction in revenue;
• Investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure; and
• Premium pay for eligible workers who perform essential work during the pandemic.
Simmons said the county developed applications for grants for each category. Then it established staff review committees that reviewed the applications for eligibility. Each commissioner served as a liaison for specific categories and oversaw the staff’s recommendations for funding.
Economic development, handled by Commission Chair Stan VanderWerf, allotted about $13.1 million. Of that, $10.4 million went to 525 small businesses and 102 nonprofit organizations.
Another $2.7 million went to 11 applicants representing five chambers of commerce as well as business organizations with a focus on regional tourism efforts. In the tourism category, Visit COS received about $1 million, Pikes Peak County Attractions Association got $164,000 and the Downtown Partnership received $101,200, for example.
Eight grants totaling nearly $2.1 million were given to businesses and nonprofits in the tourism world.
Community impact grants, overseen by Commissioner Cami Bremer, have designated nearly $9 million for 50 applicants. Those grants varied from $7,000 to Times of Refreshing Tabernacle for pantry storage to big sums, such as $400,000 to Diversus Health, the mental health organization that once was labeled AspenPointe, and $700,000 for Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado.
Mental health resiliency was the category under which 20 of the 50 recipients received grants and included Inside Out Youth Services, a program for LGBTQ youths ($300,000); The Place, a program that helps homeless youths ($300,000); Mountain Springs Church ($400,000), and Boys & Girls Clubs of America ($50,000).
That category also included a $200,000 allocation to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. The county gave the museum $500,000 last summer in exchange for cut-rate county employee admission. The museum is under financial pressure due to lack of attendance, which totaled 116,097 in its first 13 months of attendance after opening in mid-2020, far short of the predicted 350,000 guests per year forecast when the project was envisioned in 2013.
(The city allocated the museum $3.5 million from the city’s $76 million in ARPA funds.)
Water infrastructure projects, monitored by Commissioners Holly Williams and Longinos Gonzalez Jr., have yet to be identified as the county drafts the application for $20 million in projects. The county hopes to begin receiving applications from water providers in early March and hopes to award the money later this year. The county doesn’t provide water directly to residents but rather will help fund projects proposed by water districts and others that serve special districts and subdivisions.
In addition, the county will use $10 million in ARPA money for seven drainage projects located in Colorado Centre and Park Vista, and drainage basins in Security-Widefield, Templeton Gap, Windmill Gulch, Doe Creek and Clover. The largest of those projects is $5 million for design and construction of drainage work in Park Vista, a county enclave surrounded by the city located northeast of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard.
Another $5 million will be spent on stormwater projects yet to be identified.
Commissioner Carrie Geitner was assigned to oversee broadband expansion, which will construct “middle mile” infrastructure to connect county facilities and open the door for partnerships with “last mile” commercial broadband providers. The goal is to improve availability, speed and price for underserved areas, Simmons said.
County facilities to be connected are the Calhan Area Campus ($4.5 million) and the Public Health South site ($1.5 million).
Spending remains in the planning stage for both stormwater and broadband.
So far, the county has spent $26.7 million and has until the end of 2024 to obligate all the money and until the end of 2026 to spend it, under ARPA rules.
Gonzalez noted he was “pleased” the federal government changed the rules in December in a way that enables the county to use the money on roads.
In addition, he said, “I think it’s very important that we are as transparent as possible to show how we’re spending those dollars, taxpayer funds, that we are good stewards of those taxpayer funds.”
Other commissioners heralded the “enormous” amount of work by county staff to establish the spending program, sift through applications and set up allocation methods, along with “guard rails” for spending.
VanderWerf also thanked his fellow commissioners for their “due diligence,” noting “all of us have been part of this planning. All of us are specific liaisons to specific parts of these allocations.”
Missing from the words of appreciation was any mention that the ARPA was passed by Democrats last spring without a single Republican vote of support.
All commissioners are Republicans and frequently dedicate their time during the “commissioner comments” section of regular meetings to voice harsh criticism of Democrats.