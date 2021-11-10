El Paso County Public Health and various health care providers began offering clinics this weekend for parents who choose to vaccinate their children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old with the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine for this age group received final authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Nov. 2 and was made available starting Nov. 5 at El Paso County Public Health South and at other locations in El Paso County. Currently in the county, the 5-11 age group has the highest incidence rate.
“We now have COVID-19 vaccines available for those 5 years of age and older in El Paso County communities, which provides parents with additional COVID-19 prevention resources,” said Susan Wheelan, director of El Paso County Public Health, in a news release. “Our clinics are filling up quickly since the CDC gave the green light. We anticipate receiving weekly shipments of vaccine supplies and offering additional clinics. I encourage parents to speak with their pediatrician or health care provider as part of the process to make an informed decision about getting their child vaccinated.”
Vaccinations are available at Chapel Hills Mall, The Citadel mall, El Paso County Public Health South, El Paso County Public Health Southeast WIC Office, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, and Safeway locations. “The clinical trials show that the vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing serious illness among children, and we’re ready to make the vaccines easily accessible to parents and their children,” said Kristi Durbin, immunization program manager for El Paso County Public Health, in a news release. “We know parents have a close relationship with their pediatricians and we have been working locally to help enroll them as COVID-19 vaccine providers. If any parent has questions, we recommend having that conversation with your pediatrician.”