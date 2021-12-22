Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director for El Paso County Public Health, will leave her job at the end of the year, saying her future plans include “continued upstream health efforts.”
Johnson serves under a contract, and says it was her choice not to seek renewal, though it’s no secret there’s been strife recently between the Public Health board and the Board of County Commissioners (who appoint Public Health Board members). Commissioners oppose a resolution the Board has considered that urges the use of masks and COVID-19 vaccines.
In a statement, Johnson said, “I made the difficult decision not to renew [the contract] after three and a half years of service, including 22 months of an unprecedented pandemic response. The decision is multi-factorial, involving professional opportunities which I am currently pursuing; this decision will also provide the opportunity for me to spend more time with family and focus on my personal health.”
Johnson was hired in July 2018 and before that served as deputy medical director for the community and public health division of the Colorado Springs Fire Department. She had served 26 years in medical practice and health care advocacy in the Pikes Peak region and spent more than two decades in emergency medicine at UCHealth Memorial Hospital.
In a Dec. 12 letter to the editor published by The Gazette, Johnson said, “We each must embrace our part in turning the tide of this pandemic, creating community for human flourishing. Remaining humble, calm, kind, respectful and discerning learners of real science is key.”
She urged citizens to ask themselves: “In light of how we act, who are we? ... As a community let us utilize cooperation for common goals of health.”
Susan Wheelan, director of Public Health, said in an emailed statement that Johnson has worked tirelessly and commended her for a job well done.
El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly, who’s worked closely with Johnson during the pandemic, called her “a wonderful physician and an even better human being” and his friend.
“We’ve known each other for many years and have worked on suicide prevention, mental wellness promotion, infant safe-sleep, the opioid crisis, and now COVID-19 together,” Kelly wrote in an email. “I have learned a great deal from Dr. Johnson well beyond just the science of medicine.... Her contributions over the pandemic will never be fully appreciated.” He described her work as “all-consuming and exhausting.”
Cara Bradbury, with Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials says 23 officials from 53 public health agencies in the state have left their jobs during the pandemic.
“In some cases, what’s publicly stated is, these folks retired, some took early retirement. It is challenging to stay. Very few are willing to say, ‘I left my job because of a factor that we know probably weighed into it, such as challenges with public support [for pandemic response strategies].’”
Bradbury called the work “really stressful,” which can lead to burnout. “Sometimes it’s challenging because they’re working in counties that aren’t receptive to scientifically based public health strategies,” she says.
El Paso County commissioners, all Republicans, object to mask and vaccine mandates. Board Chairman Stan VanderWerf, who was vaccinated, was to give a State of the Region speech this month at a Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC event, but it was scrubbed when he tested positive for COVID.
Wheelan said while the department recruits a new medical director, Chris Urbina will serve in that role. A 35-year veteran of the public health system, he also serves as medical officer for the Pueblo Department of Public Health.
