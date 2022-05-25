Eleven people have died in custody in El Paso County since January 2020, prompting Sheriff Bill Elder to look for reforms to make the jail a safer place — or release those individuals who shouldn’t be jailed in the first place.

Though 11 dead might sound like a small number, consider that one of the nation’s biggest local jails — New York City’s Rikers Island — counted 21 dead in 2020 and 2021. Rikers, though it can hold up to 15,000 inmates, 10 times the capacity of El Paso County’s lockup, housed roughly 5,000 to 6,000 during the COVID pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

But El Paso County’s jail death count is far from unique.

From 2000 to 2019, the most recent data available from the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS), 20,413 inmates died in local jails across the country, more than the entire populations of Monument, Manitou Springs and Woodland Park, combined.

BJS’ analysis of 20 years of data found that the largest jails, those holding 1,000 or more, were the most lethal, accounting for 10,088 deaths, or about half of all those who perished in jails.

Here’s another way El Paso County’s recent jail deaths align with the national picture: Nationally, almost 60 percent of jail inmates who died in 2019 had been incarcerated 30 days or less. Here, six of the 11 had been in jail less than 30 days, and two others for only slightly longer.

Elder, as much as anyone, regrets that those people died in his custody — most pending adjudication — and he’s searching for answers.

“I am shocked by these numbers,” Elder says in an interview. “We’re looking for anything to rein this in. How do we get control of this?”

The Sheriff’s Office has taken a variety of steps to keep inmates safe, but Elder is looking beyond the jail’s walls for support from local medical and mental health providers that could help prevent someone from meeting their end in a jail cell.

“We’ve been trying to do this for five years,” Elder says, “and I can’t seem to get people together.”

Data show that thousands of people die in jails and prisons every year, whether in local, state or federal penal institutions.

The Prison Policy Initiative (PPI), a nonprofit that produces research about mass criminalization, reported last year that in 2018, state prisons logged 4,135 deaths (not including the 25 people executed in state prisons). That was the highest number on record since BJS began collecting mortality data in 2001, PPI says.

Although state prisons are regarded as more stable environments for those serving sentences, PPI notes that compared to a 2016 report, suicides were up 22 percent in 2018 and deaths by drug and alcohol intoxication rose “a staggering 139 percent.”

But Colorado Department of Corrections’ numbers don’t track with those national figures.

In 2018, 52 DOC prisoners died — 41 from natural causes, five from drug overdoses, four from suicide and two from homicide. Those five overdose deaths were the highest in the last four years, and the four suicides tied for lowest, although DOC already has tallied four suicides this year through April.

DOC deaths in 2019 totaled 45; in 2020, 68 (which included 22 COVID deaths); 2021, 46 (which included six COVID deaths), and through April 2022, 15 (which includes three COVID deaths).

In other words, those numbers remained relatively stable, but it’s worth noting that during that time, the prison population fell from about 18,000 in 2018 to about 13,700 in 2021. As of March this year, 14,588 were held in state and private prisons in Colorado.

DOC Director Dean Williams says via email he’s observed both county jail operations and state-run facilities. “People coming into jails can generally have some more imminent medical needs,” he says. “If jails are not prepared for that, you can have bad results.

“Secondly,” he says, “while we are certainly not perfect, our system has good procedures and screening when they get to us.”

BJS data for 2019, the most recent available, show that federal prison deaths increased to 381 in 2019, compared to 378 in 2018, a tiny increase.

Meanwhile, state prisons or private prison facilities under state contracts showed a decline by 284 deaths in 2019, to a total of 3,853.

BJS data isn’t available as yet for deaths caused by the COVID pandemic in lockups across the country, but the COVID Prison Project reports that 2,879 state and federal prisoners died of COVID as of April 22, 2022.

“People who live in correctional settings are at a high risk of exposure to COVID-19,” due to proximity to other inmates and other factors, the COVID Prison Project said in a report.

“In fact, a majority of the largest, single-site outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic have been in jails and prisons.”

Though the El Paso County jail had a major problem with COVID earlier — on Nov. 8, 2020, before the vaccine became available, 859 inmates tested positive — only two of the 11 who died in jail custody since January 2020 succumbed to COVID and related health issues.

But the Prison Policy Initiative reports on its website that even before the pandemic started claiming lives, jails had reached record high numbers of deaths, “because they continue to be unregulated, under-resourced places where disadvantaged people are sent to languish.”

BJS data show 2018 set a record for highest number of deaths in local jails — at 1,138 — since the agency started reporting death rates in 2000. As in past years, suicide was the single leading cause of death that year, accounting for nearly 30 percent of deaths, prompting the PPI to observe, “Someone in jail is more than three times as likely to die from suicide as someone in the general U.S. population.”

PPI also pointed out that half of all those who died by suicide from 2000 to 2018 did so within the first nine days of incarceration, compared to a median stay of 17 days for all causes of death. El Paso County jail’s suicides don’t track with those data points (see sidebar, p. 13).

But that 2018 record didn’t last long. BJS reported that in 2019, local jail deaths rose to a new peak, at 1,200. Of those, 355 were by suicide; 553 from illness (heart disease was the most prevalent); and 184 from drug/alcohol intoxication.

Jails in Colorado reported 72 deaths in county jails from 2020 through March 2022. Of those, 28 died in 2020; 35 in 2021; and nine in the first quarter of 2022.

Those deaths were spread among 53 counties that run jails. Eleven counties don’t operate jail facilities, according to the Colorado Department of Public Safety, including Archuleta, Cheyenne, Dolores, Hinsdale, Kiowa, Lake, Ouray, Phillips, San Juan, Sedgwick and Yuma.

From January 2020 through 2022’s first quarter, El Paso County’s 10 deaths accounted for 14 percent, or one in about seven deaths in jails statewide. (The 11th death here occurred in April.)

Nine of those people who died in El Paso County’s jail were in their 30s or 40s; the average age was 44.

After the jail saw two suicides in 2020, the Sheriff’s Office installed Plexiglass and wire mesh barriers on the second-floor walkways throughout the jail where previously only metal bars existed, Sheriff Elder said.

“A lot of those [suicide] attempts are people who go to the second floor and jump,” he says. “We put a ton of stuff in place so they can’t jump off.”

Elder says those inmates considered a suicide risk are checked by deputies every 15 minutes, and a camera system fills the gaps. The jail hasn’t had a case of suicide in more than a year.

The other causes of death aren’t so easily preempted, and Elder isn’t the only one who’s puzzled by rising numbers.

“In large jails across the country, their numbers have skyrocketed,” Elder says. “We went eight years without a death. Now, we’re having deaths right and left.”

While officials study each case closely “for something we can find that we can do better,” there are no simple answers, Elder says.

But it appears that the longer the stay, the more stable an inmate’s health might be.

Going back to the Rikers Island comparison, Elder offers a salient observation.

“I’ll bet average length of stay is greater than 30 days [at Rikers], whereas ours is about 30 days,” he says.

In fact, Rikers’ average stay before the pandemic was about six months, and during the pandemic when many court hearings were delayed, rose to nine months, according to media reports.

Jack Reed, research director of the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice’s Office of Research and Statistics, says according to his computations, El Paso County jail’s death rate in 2021 was 3.8 deaths per 1,000 (it was lower than 3 per 1,000 at Rikers), “but still within what I would consider reasonable bounds.”

Whether reasonable or not, Elder says he thinks the county lockup houses people who rarely seek medical help and is searching for ways to mitigate that.

“In some of those cases, when they get booked into jail, it’s usually some of the best medical care some of these people have had in years,” he says.

The jail’s medical contractor, Wellpath, screens every inmate medically and for mental health issues when they’re admitted.

“Is there some issue we’re not seeing?” Elder wonders.

One inmate, Laura Gibbs, 41, was sleeping on her bunk on March 17, 2022. The next time a jailer checked on her, she was dead, he says. The coroner attributed her death to heart disease and noted she was an abuser of methamphetamine and heroin. She’d been in the jail less than two days.

Elder has concluded that a lot of sick people wind up in jail.

“The people being arrested aren’t those who get to the dentist every year and see a doctor regularly,” he says. “These are the people who are stealing for a living. A lot of them are homeless, or right on that edge. It’s probably not the jail [that causes a death]. That just happens to be where they are at the time of their death.”

For example, none of the 11 recent deaths resulted from a struggle where deputies used force and force was found to be a contributing factor. (The jail is seldom sued due to an inmate death. One case is pending involving a 2017 death that involved use of force, but the inmate also was shown to have methamphetamine and heroin addictions, Elder says. In 2011, the county paid $85,000 to settle a 2008 case brought by the family of an inmate who collapsed in a courthouse holding room where the alarm bell failed to sound.)

Seizures, which seem to be growing in the inmate population, and drug use also play a role in deaths, Elder says, but it’s unclear exactly how the jail could change those outcomes.

“We’ve had a series of people in the facility for the last year that have had seizures or related activity,” Elder says. “We are looking for underlying reasons that’s happening.”

While it may not prevent a death, removing people from jail who might not need to be there could reduce fatalities in the jail, Elder says.

To do that, he’s working with former Undersheriff Pete Carey, who heads the county’s justice services department, to create a robust program to release inmates without bond who don’t pose a threat or flight risk.

Sean Williams, for example, who died Feb. 15, 2022, couldn’t post a bond of only $800 after he was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department and jailed on charges of trespassing and shoplifting. He died of natural causes (the autopsy report is pending) 22 days after being booked into the jail.

The program is slowly ramping up, Elder says, with two of four people hired so far to review inmates’ cases for release eligibility.

Other answers are elusive, because, as El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly says, there’s no pattern to the local jail deaths.

“None of them are the same,” Kelly says. “Every one of them are a different issue. I wish I had feedback to give the sheriff or the medical providers. I don’t see that right now.”

Elder wants to focus more attention on better medical and mental health care for inmates.

While he praises jail contractor Wellpath for hiring a new health services administrator and increasing staffing levels in recent months, Elder is convinced that a community-based program would better serve inmates and the community as a whole.

He wants to hire a local medical provider and mental health provider so treatment that’s initiated in the jail can be continued when the inmate is released, most notably for those with mental health issues.

That number is staggering, Elder says, with as many as 60 percent of inmates suffering from some form of mental disorder. That’s up to 800 people at any given time.

“If we could deal with mental health, we would have fewer in jail, fewer calls for service and we may be able to get them better medical care and they probably won’t be dying on the streets,” he says.

As it is, the jail medical contractor works to stabilize inmates but when they’re released, they have no doctor outside the facility to conduct follow-up treatment.

“The inmate ends up right back in jail,” Elder says.

With follow-up, he believes, recidivism would decline and the community’s overall health might improve.

“The likelihood of success would be significantly higher and reduce recidivism in the jail population by a significant amount,” he says.

A similar model used in Miami and Houston has shown success, Elder says.

Kelly thinks Elder might be on to something.

“I think that’s where things need to change, particularly when we’re talking about mental health,” Kelly says. “They come into the jail and medical providers have a little information. Then they’re released, and they go right back into the world and there’s been no real meaningful hand-off or connection from the jail to the community. It’s just a revolving door. We release them uncared-for, and then it falls on emergency rooms of hospitals.

“It seems like that transition into the jail and back out is an intervention point where people may have the best opportunity to get hooked into the best resources,” Kelly adds. “If the goal is to make people not commit crimes and have the safest, healthiest community possible, that’s the point where benefits can happen. That has to do with partnership. To me, that is the point where significant change would pay massive benefits to everybody.”

A few years ago, Elder says, after the Sheriff’s Office lobbied local agencies, Peak Vista Community Health Centers expressed interest in submitting a proposal to provide medical care, in tandem with mental health agency AspenPointe, which is now called Diversus.

“The day before the contract bids were due to be opened, AspenPointe punches out,” Elder says. “It died.... We can’t get them to help us work a system.”

He acknowledges that most providers rely on private insurance and Medicaid for payment, and people incarcerated for a period of time could lose their jobs, and their job-related insurance, if they had any. Also, he says, when they’re booked into jail, people become ineligible for Medicaid.

However, the Sheriff’s Office is willing to pay medical and mental health contractors more to achieve better outcomes. Wellpath’s contract currently costs taxpayers about $8.5 million annually.

“It it cheaper? No,” he says. “But would it be better for our community? Yes.”

Asked about forming such a partnership and the decision to bow out some years ago, Diversus spokesman E.J. Rickey said via email that the agency was unable to put together a plan that would include jail-based care, a “service line that requires additional training, staffing, and expertise to ensure the highest quality of care is provided.”

“Ultimately, the timeline proved to not be feasible with the requirements for building a program that upheld the quality-of-care standards we would require,” he added. Notably, Diversus, (then AspenPointe) was unable in the time afforded to create programming that aligns with standards of the National Commission on Correctional Health Care.

“We felt that a longer timeline, or being involved earlier in the process, was necessary to deliver on the quality of behavioral health care services Diversus Health aims to provide,” Rickey said, not addressing whether Diversus would now be willing to reengage in such a planning process.

