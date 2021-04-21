El Paso County Sheriff’s Office unveiled its new DUI-themed “Heat Is On” vehicle, which received a special graphic wrap for EPSO’s DUI enforcement campaign. The wrap was provided through donations from Watts Upfitting, Pikes Peak Community College, Colorado State Patrol, Pikes Peak Traffic Safety Coalition, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Colorado Department of Transportation, and all partners in the Pikes Peak DUI Regional Task-force.
“El Paso County, unfortunately, has the unwelcome distinction of being the most deadly county for fatal crashes in Colorado for four out of the last five years,” said Sgt. Cliff Porter of the EPSO. “More than a third of those crashes are due to impaired driving. This is, in our country, the most preventable murder. It is our hope that we can start having conversations about this in our community.”
Drivers in El Paso County might see the new unit out on the streets. “This vehicle will be a real-time enforcement vehicle,” said Porter. “If you see it out on the roads it is likely engaged in enforcement activities, but it will also be at a number of community events. A lot of our MADD events with MADD Colorado, we will be pairing up with survivors and victims so we can bring their stories to you, so we can approach a very difficult topic with an opportunity to have an approachable conversation about it.”