El Pomar Foundation announced Aug. 19 that it has officially donated an 85,000-square-foot addition to the Space Foundation’s Discovery Center. El Pomar acquired the existing portion of the Space Foundation’s building in 2018, and has been leasing it to the Space Foundation. The donation, which releases the Space Foundation from a $4.1 million lease, will give the organization more space to expand its public offerings.
“Back in 2018 the trustees were talking with Tom [Zelibor, Space Foundation CEO] and the Space Foundation as to where they were going,” said Kyle Hybl, El Pomar Foundation CEO. “As you know, they have some big hopes and views for the future, but they needed a space in which to put those big visions. That was an additional 85,000 square feet, part of this building. Since 2018, El Pomar acquired that and leased it back to Space Foundation, with an agreement that we would donate the building to Space Foundation within seven years, by 2025. As they came through the COVID and the cancellations and the impact that it had on Space Foundation’s bottom line, the trustees determined the best way to help Space Foundation at this time, and give them the best opportunity to succeed in 2021 and beyond was to donate the entire building this year and release them from their lease agreement. Late in July we executed the documents and now Space Foundation owns an additional 85,000 square feet, which is a total of 130,000 square feet, and that’s going to be a wonderful place to educate and innovate with young people and future leaders and people who are in the industry today.”
El Pomar Foundation and the Space Foundation have a long history. In 1983, the El Pomar Foundation gave the fledgling Space Foundation a $50,000 grant. This week the Space Foundation is hosting the 36th annual Space Symposium, an event that brings thousands of defense and space industry experts to Colorado Springs.
“We at the Space Foundation have had a great partner for many, many years,” said Zellibor, who took part in a ceremonial tearing up of their lease agreement with Hybl. “We would not be in the position we’re in without the help of El Pomar. We have renamed our gallery the El Pomar Space Gallery, and I think this entire community in Colorado should be grateful for an organization like the El Pomar Foundation.”