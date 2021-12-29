El Pomar Foundation has struck a deal with Colorado Springs-based RMBC Group LLC to acquire 554 acres of the Hitch Rack Ranch off Highway 115 for $3.75 million. In exchange, RMBC will dismiss its lawsuit against the foundation, former President and CEO Bill Hybl and his son, current President and CEO Kyle Hybl.
The lawsuit alleged the Hybls interfered with RMBC’s business deal to allow the land to serve as a quarry by Transit Mix by contacting members of then-Gov. John Hickenlooper’s staff outside the normal procedure of the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board. After those contacts, the board voted against issuing Transit Mix a permit.
In December of 2018, El Pomar paid a $15 million settlement to Transit Mix. In February 2019, Bill Hybl stepped down and remains chairman of El Pomar’s board.
On Dec. 20, El Pomar issued a release announcing the settlement and acquisition of a portion of the 1,432-acre Hitch Rack Ranch that it labeled “biodiverse ecosystems southwest of Colorado Springs.”
That acreage lies adjacent to the Aiken Canyon Preserve and another tract the nonprofit is due to inherit from Harold “Buck” and Barbara Ingersoll, who have stipulated that the bequest requires the land to remain in a natural state and never be developed.
“We are pleased that we could reach a resolution acceptable to all parties,” Cindi Allmendinger, whose family has owned and operated Hitch Rack Ranch for generations, said in El Pomar’s release.
Kyle Hybl said in the release, “This ensures that the extraordinary beauty and important natural ecosystems encompassed by the Ingersoll property, Aiken Preserve, and now an ecologically important section of The Hitch Rack Ranch, will be protected for generations to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.