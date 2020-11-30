From the follow-up file: We checked with the El Pomar Foundation recently to find out how, or if, a $15 million payment made in early 2019 to Transit Mix's parent company was reported to the IRS.
As we reported in July, El Pomar paid the money to Transit Mix after its attorneys sought internal documents from the state that showed El Pomar's then-chief operations officer Kyle Hybl — who's since been named president and CEO — and other foundation personnel talked with state officials about denying the company's permit for a quarry near land El Pomar expects to inherit. The quarry site was proposed on land known as the Hitch Rack Ranch.
El Pomar issued a statement at that time that didn't admit or deny the payment was made, but said El Pomar became involved to oppose the project based on its “commitment to protect, enhance and promote awareness of the beautiful natural assets of the Pikes Peak region.”
After seeking an extension to file its IRS Form 990, normally due in May, the organization filed the form for 2019 on Nov. 11, 2020.
In it, there's no reference to Transit Mix or a payment to ward off litigation.
But there's one section that differs dramatically from the previous year's filing. For the 2019 year, El Pomar reported on Statement 6 (page 30), an expense of $12,893,705 for "building and land maintenance and preservation." In the 2018 filing, on Statement 6 (page 25), there was no such expense listed.
Asked to explain, Maureen Lawrence, El Pomar's senior vice president and general counsel, side-stepped the question. Referring to the $12.9 million figure, she said, "These figures reflect expenses related to the maintenance and preservation of land and building interests held by the Foundation, consistent with our mission and obligations to our donors."
She also noted the foundation gave more than $17 million in grants to benefit Colorado in 2019.
Asked to specifically identify which projects were funded with the $12.9 million expense, Lawrence said, "This reflects maintenance, repairs and preservation expenses related to various facilities, assets and land interests held by the Foundation."
Thus, the source of the funds remains a mystery. Transit Mix's parent company, Continental Materials Corp. reported in a March 2019 release, "Subsequent to December 29, 2018 the Company received $15,000,000 in resolution of a business dispute." In a May 2019 release, the company reported in a press release it received a "one-time legal settlement realized in January [2019] ($12,450,000, net of tax)."
Transit Mix has since been sold and has no plans to develop the Hitch Rack Ranch property into a quarry.
Review El Pomar's IRS Form 990s below.