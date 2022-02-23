Secretary of State Jena Griswold moved last week to proceed with a lawsuit against yet another Republican county clerk over what local election officials may legally do with voting equipment.
The lawsuit would enforce Elections Orders 22-02 and 22-04, which were issued in January to Elbert County Clerk and Recorder Dallas Schroeder in regards to violations of Colorado Election Rules — specifically those pertaining to the imaging of voting system hard drives.
The secretary of state is currently engaged in another case against Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, over very similar issues regarding voting equipment and data. Griswold’s lawsuit will require Schroeder to produce both records and answers related to questions surrounding the unauthorized copying and distribution of images of Elbert County’s voting system hard drives.
Schroeder has stated previously that he removed hard drives from the election server and made copies of them, and admitted giving them to two attorneys. Griswold’s office is asking Clerk Schroeder to prove those attorneys are allowed to possess the hard drives under Colorado election law. If their possession is found to be illegal, the suit asks that the drives be collected from them, and additionally demands evidence that neither attorney ever accessed any of the voter information on the drives.
In a statement, Griswold’s office said that Schroeder has repeatedly refused to comply with the election orders, and has not disclosed where the copies of the hard drives are being kept.