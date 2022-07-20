‘There’ll be blood on your hands,” said one caller. “You better watch out,” said another. The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s office has been receiving phone calls like these since the Republican Party began falsely casting doubt on the integrity of election systems across the country.
As it became clear that he would not be reelected in November 2020, then-president Donald Trump and his supporters began making wholly untrue claims of election fraud.
What’s followed has been one of the most “surreal” periods of El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman’s life, he says. Broerman, a Republican, has had to deal with his own party attacking the election system. He’s been called names by election deniers, as has his family, including his four daughters.
Broerman didn’t repeat the insults, but says, “You can think of some nasty things one might say about another female.”
Since the attacks began, Broerman’s office has been pressured to do things such as hand count ballots — which he and most election experts point out is not practical or accurate — and to make forensic images of the election system available, which Broerman says is not legal.
“We would get dozens to hundreds of calls over the span of a few days, questions about our election and election process,” he says.
This unwillingness to accept election results came despite the fact that Trump won El Paso County with 53.54 percent of the vote in 2020.
The pressure from election deniers in 2021 was “severe and intense” says Broerman. Since then, “it kind of comes and goes,” largely depending on what’s happening in the news, he says.
One surge in pressure came as Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was indicted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for a security breach in her county’s voting machines. Peters, who pushes the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen, has denied wrongdoing and claimed she was trying to uncover evidence of voter fraud.
“That kind of renewed that roller coaster that myself and other clerks have seen,” says Broerman, adding that it’s been damaging to have one clerk cast doubt on the integrity of others.
Clerks are “the public face of county government” because of the number of people that they come into contact with, Broerman says. He calls them some of the hardest-working elected officials, especially those in smaller counties who operate with fewer staff.
Broerman himself is in his eighth and final year as clerk. As a leader, he tries to catch people “doing things right,” instead of focusing on what they do wrong. As such, he likes to reward his staff with rubber ducks when they perform well; he calls them “Chuck’s D.U.C.K.s,” an acronym he says stands for Don’t Underestimate Customer Kindness.
However, his staff’s integrity has been “impugned” due to the recent threats and accusations, and Broerman says they’ve started looking over their shoulders.
The doors to the office, which used to be open, are now electronically locked and a camera was installed outside. Recent concerns have led to an increased security presence around the building as well.
His office isn’t alone. Every clerk across the state has taken some measure to improve security, according to Matt Crane, executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association.
Clerks had to contend with a June primary election riddled with candidates who cast doubt on the security of the election system. Many of the candidates promoting the election fraud “grift” lost, says Crane, “a good sign for the soul of Colorado, quite frankly.”
However, that doesn’t mean they accepted the loss with grace. Mesa County’s Peters, who ran for and lost the Republican nomination for Secretary of State, immediately denied the legitimacy of that election as well, telling her supporters, “We didn’t lose. We just found out more fraud,” according to Colorado Public Radio.
Crane says he was prepared for the day after the June 28 Colorado state primary to be as bad as the day after the November 2020 election, depending on how the election went.
“It’s no surprise that Tina Peters and other losers would claim that the election was stolen, and that would lead to a more hostile work environment for clerks, and in some cases death threats,” he says, “and that’s what’s happened.”
These kinds of threats have even reached the state’s top election official. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office says it received a phone call on the morning of June 30 saying “Hey, I’ve got a message for the Secretary and I want you to pass it along: The angel of death is coming for her in the name of Jesus Christ.”
The man who made the threat was arrested in Denver on July 6, and later charged with retaliating against an elected official, according to the Associated Press. This comes after a Nebraska man pleaded guilty to making death threats to Griswold on social media last month.
“My duty as Secretary of State [is] to ensure every voter, Republican, Democrat, and unaffiliated, has access to safe and secure elections. I will not be deterred from that duty by threats and will always protect the right to vote,” said Griswold in an emailed statement sent by her office regarding the most recent arrest.
Griswold’s office also sent a statement applauding the passing of HB22-1273 in Colorado, signed into law in June. The law prohibits doxing election officials, among other enhanced protections.
In the statement, she calls election officials and workers the “unsung heroes of our democracy,” and blamed increased threats on the “wave of election disinformation.”
Back in El Paso County, Broerman is trying to clear that disinformation from the air. He invites anyone with concerns to stop by the office; he’ll give them a tour.
“In the hundreds and hundreds of phone calls we’ve had or people dropping in, what I’ve found is after about 20, 25 minutes, after you lay out all the layers of security you have … and you dispel some of those myths they’ve heard, people say, ‘OK, OK, I’ve got it. I think you do it right here,’” he says, adding that his office shares best practices with clerks across the state.
And if citizens want a firsthand look at how the system works, Crane encourages them to sign up to be an election judge or watcher.
“It’s our citizens who run elections.… It’s our church members, our synagogue members, our PTA members, our soccer moms and dads,” he says. “Those are the people who are running our elections, who are actually counting votes and verifying the eligibility and doing all this work. So the more we can do to amplify what really happens, I think the better chance we have to push back on these liars and these grifters and hopefully get people focused on the truth instead of on lies and deception.”