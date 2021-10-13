On Nov. 2, El Paso County will conduct the coordinated election. The ballot contains state measures, local Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights retention questions, debt measures and school board candidate races.
The election will be conducted by mail.
Ballots were mailed starting Oct. 8. They must be returned to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office by 7 p.m. on Nov. 2, except those cast by military and overseas voters, which must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by the close of business on the eighth day after the election.
To see the sample ballot, check on your voter registration and check ballot drop points, go to clerkandrecorder.elpasoco.com/elections.