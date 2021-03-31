The Colorado Springs Municipal Election will be held April 6, and voters should have received their mail-in ballot by now. See csindy.com/news/elections for up-to-date election news, full endorsements and recordings of our endorsement interviews with candidates.
Here are our endorsements:
- City Council District 1: Glenn Carlson
- City Council District 2: Dave Geislinger
- City Council District 3: Richard Skorman
- City Council District 4: Yolanda Avila
- City Council District 5: Karlie Van Arnam
- City Council District 6: No endorsement
- Ballot issue 1: Yes
