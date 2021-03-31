Vote

The Colorado Springs Municipal Election will be held April 6, and voters should have received their mail-in ballot by now. See csindy.com/news/elections for up-to-date election news, full endorsements and recordings of our endorsement interviews with candidates. 

Here are our endorsements: 

  • City Council District 1: Glenn Carlson 
  • City Council District 2: Dave Geislinger 
  • City Council District 3: Richard Skorman 
  • City Council District 4: Yolanda Avila  
  • City Council District 5: Karlie Van Arnam 
  • City Council District 6: No endorsement 
  • Ballot issue 1: Yes

Tags