Colorado voters rejected ballot measures Amendment 78 and Propositions 119 and 120, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office. In local school board races, conservative candidates who ran on issues related to COVID-19 precautions and opposition to critical race theory won seats, and ballot issues to fund teacher pay and infrastructure improvements were rejected.
Statewide, although the measure narrowly passed in El Paso County, voters rejected Amendment 78, which would have amended the state constitution and state law to transfer the power to appropriate custodial funds from the state treasurer to the state legislature and required public comment during public hearings for appropriations of such funds. Voters also rejected Propositions 119, a tax increase on retail marijuana, and 120, a reduction in property taxes.
Locally, Ballot Issue 2C, which would have raised taxes to fund parks, was defeated. Ballot Issue 2D, which allows the city to retain and spend up to $20,000,000 for wildfire mitigation, passed. Briargate’s Ballot Issue 6B, which organizes the Briargate General Improvement District and corrects an existing property tax inequity in the neighborhood, passed.
Voters in Southeast Colorado Springs elected Joyce Salazar, Michelle Wills-Hill and Janice Frazier to the Harrison School District 2 board of education, beating out Kimieko Lei Otamura and Keesha Lewis, according to unofficial results from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. Voters also approved the district’s Ballot Issue 4D, which “deTABORizes” D2. The measure allows the district to “collect, retain and spend the full revenues that may lawfully be received by the district from any source, including without limitation, all grant moneys, and all other moneys lawfully received by the district from the state of Colorado or any other source, beginning with the fiscal year 2021-2022 and continuing thereafter, with such revenues to be collected, retained or spent as a voter-approved revenue change and an exception to the limits which would otherwise apply.”
Unlike other school districts in the region, D2’s Board of Education races were not focused on controversial issues like critical race theory or COVID-19 precautions. The newly-elected board members will be leading a district that has seen declining drop-out rates in recent years, and successful programs like the Dakota Promise Scholarship, the Educating Children of Color Summit, and restorative justice discipline practices. The D2 Board of Education President, Corey Williams, was recently awarded the Mayor’s Young Leader Education Award for his accomplishments leading D2.
In Colorado Springs School District 11, voters elected Al Loma to replace D11 Board of Education President Shawn Gullixson, and elected Laura Nelson, Sandra Bankes and incumbent Julie Ott, ousting incumbent Chris Wallis. D11’s Ballot Issue 4B was narrowly defeated by a less than 1,000 vote margin. The measure would have allowed the district to “catch up on over $700 million in backlogged maintenance projects.” D11 has the oldest facilities among Colorado Springs school districts. During a July 8 town hall, D11 Superintendent Michael Thomas told the audience that the average age of D11’s buildings was 54 years old.
In Cheyenne Mountain School District 12, voters elected incumbents Randy Case and Nissa Steinhour, over FEC United board member Rae Ann Weber and school board protest organizer Mary Louise Fiddler, and candidates Mark Alanis and Lynne Stadjuhar Platt.
In Academy School District 20, voters elected incumbent Thomas LaValley, Aaron Salt, board chair of New Summit Charter Academy, and Nicole Konz, a youth minister.
District 49 voters elected Jamilynn D’Avola, a fifth-grade teacher at James Irwin Charter School, over incumbent Dave Cruson, recent board appointee Ivy Liu over former D49 board member Tammy Harold, and realtor Lori Thompson to Board of Education positions.
D49 voters overwhelmingly rejected Ballot Issue 4A, an $8.6 million tax increase on property taxes to fund pay increases for teachers, support staff and transportation staff. According to the newly-elected Thompson, during an Oct. 6 candidate forum, D49 teachers are paid nearly 14 percent less than teachers in D11 or Academy District 20.