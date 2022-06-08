Indy 2022 Election Button

Attention all voters! Heading into this summer's primary elections, the Indy has compiled the following videos of our candidate endorsement interviews. These candidates are running for open Board of El Paso County Commissioner seats, as well as county treasurer, clerk & recorder, coroner and sheriff.

Look for our endorsements for these offices in the the June 15 edition of the Indy.

Happy voting!

— Bryan Grossman, Editor-in-Chief

CLERK AND RECORDER

Peter Lupia

Steve Schleiker

Lisa Wilkes

 

CORONER

Bridget Garner

Leon Kelly

Ray Weber

 

EL PASO COUNTY COMMISSIONER

DISTRICT 1

Lindsay Moore

Holly Williams

Ryan Lewis

 

DISTRICT 5

Cami Bremer

John Jarrel

Janet Turner

Lawrence Martinez

David Winney

 

EL PASO COUNTY TREASURER

Chuck Broerman

Gina Trivelli

Richard Williams

 

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF

John Foley

Joe Roybal

Todd Watkins

Greg Maxwell