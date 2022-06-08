Attention all voters! Heading into this summer's primary elections, the Indy has compiled the following videos of our candidate endorsement interviews. These candidates are running for open Board of El Paso County Commissioner seats, as well as county treasurer, clerk & recorder, coroner and sheriff.
Look for our endorsements for these offices in the the June 15 edition of the Indy.
Happy voting!
— Bryan Grossman, Editor-in-Chief
CLERK AND RECORDER
Peter Lupia
Steve Schleiker
Lisa Wilkes
CORONER
Bridget Garner
Leon Kelly
Ray Weber
EL PASO COUNTY COMMISSIONER
DISTRICT 1
Lindsay Moore
Holly Williams
Ryan Lewis
DISTRICT 5
Cami Bremer
John Jarrel
Janet Turner
Lawrence Martinez
David Winney
EL PASO COUNTY TREASURER
Chuck Broerman
Gina Trivelli
Richard Williams