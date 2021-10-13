The shared electric scooters program has launched in Colorado Springs, offering a new option for getting around town. The city is implementing a one-year pilot program, selecting Lime and Veo as the scooter sharing operators. E-scooters were available beginning Oct. 6 in many of the city’s highly populated areas, including Downtown and the Westside.
The city conducted a competitive request for proposal process to select e-scooter sharing operators based on how their programs are managed, including designated parking options and safety requirements. The pilot program will focus on determining the potential demand for e-scooters, the benefits to the community and any potential impacts. The city will also receive contributions from both companies to offset any potential local expenses and for the construction of multi-mobility infrastructure.
The new e-scooter share program supports the city in addressing its mobility goals, including the city’s Comprehensive Plan goal to “multimodally connect people and land uses throughout the city and region.”