E-scooter, colorado springs
Bryan Oller

The shared electric scooters program has launched in Colorado Springs, offering a new option for getting around town. The city is implementing a one-year pilot program, selecting Lime and Veo as the scooter sharing operators. E-scooters were available beginning Oct. 6 in many of the city’s highly populated areas, including Downtown and the Westside.

The city conducted a competitive request for proposal process to select e-scooter sharing operators based on how their programs are managed, including designated parking options and safety requirements. The pilot program will focus on determining the potential demand for e-scooters, the benefits to the community and any potential impacts. The city will also receive contributions from both companies to offset any potential local expenses and for the construction of multi-mobility infrastructure. 

The new e-scooter share program supports the city in addressing its mobility goals, including the city’s Comprehensive Plan goal to “multimodally connect people and land uses throughout the city and region.”

Heidi Beedle is a former soldier, educator, activist, and animal welfare worker. She received a Bachelor’s in English from UCCS. She has worked as a freelance writer covering LGBTQ issues, nuclear disasters, cattle mutilations, and social movements.