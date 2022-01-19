Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters’ fate will be in the hands of a grand jury, according to a joint news release from Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. “Over the past few months, we have made progress in the multi-agency investigation into allegations of Mesa County election equipment tampering and official misconduct,” they said in the release. “The Mesa County grand jury accepted the case on January 12 and will assist with the investigation. A grand jury is an investigative body comprised of impartial citizens called from the community to serve. The grand jury is a core part of our criminal justice system, and the citizens who serve take their roles very seriously. Grand jury proceedings are secret and witnesses and people under investigation are dealt with privately to ensure fairness.”
Peters said in a news release: “I have said since my first election, if there was evidence of irregularities in the election equipment I would investigate. I believe the Grand Jury has a right and duty to see the same evidence that I have. The evidence appears conclusive that [Secretary of State] Jena Griswold’s office violated federal and state law in destroying our county’s election records last May.”
Accusations that Griswold destroyed election records are central to a recent lawsuit against Griswold filed by Rep. Ron Hanks (R-HD60). “The plaintiffs’ allegations are patently false, and their legal justifications without merit,” said Griswold in a news release in response to the lawsuit. “Nationwide, bad actors are abusing the judicial process to spread disinformation, undermine confidence in elections, and suppress the right to vote. It is extremely concerning to see elected officials here in Colorado spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.”
