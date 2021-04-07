The Colorado Apartment Association called the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s extension of the eviction moratorium to June 30 “unnecessary.”
“The eviction moratorium will have long-lasting effects with great impacts, including increased debt from back rent, additional delinquencies on utilities and other bills, and more challenges to the ability of housing providers to keep people housed,” said the CAA’s general counsel and senior vice present of government affairs, Drew Hamrick, in a release.
Hamrick noted two federal courts found it to be invalid, due to exceeding the agency’s authority, and unconstitutional.
“Now is the time to be phasing out government manipulation of private commerce rather than enacting a new unlawful moratorium,” the statement said.
Moreover, Hamrick said, with federal and state rental assistance programs, a moratorium on evictions becomes “superfluous.”
The government should disperse support funds quickly to both renters and rental housing providers, the CAA said, vowing to “continue to work with residents to keep everyone in their homes, preventing the vicious circle of rental deficit from continuing.”