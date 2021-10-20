Only 2,498 eviction actions were filed in September across Colorado, which was 66 percent of the September 2019 level that predated the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colorado Apartment Association reported.
That was the first full month after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Aug. 26 that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium was unconstitutional and invalid.
The low number defies predictions that a flood of evictions would result if the moratorium wasn’t extended.
“Rent payments have remained strong and steady, and eviction lawsuits have been abnormally low throughout the pandemic,” Drew Hamrick, general counsel and senior vice president of government affairs at the Colorado Apartment Association, said in a release. “The expiration of the eviction moratorium allowed our housing markets to return to normal, and that return hasn’t brought a surge in eviction filings. Colorado’s numbers remain well below pre-pandemic levels.”
That said, the state received $247 million in federal funding for rental and utility assistance. To learn more, go to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs site at cdola.colorado.gov/rental-mortgage-assistance.
In addition, the city of Colorado Springs can offer help for those facing eviction. For more, tinyurl.com/2hj7z42f.
Lastly, those needing help with renter resources can access information provided by the Colorado Apartment Association at caahq.org/financial-assistance.