KOAA News5 reported the Colorado Family Planning Initiative, which funded family Title X family planning clinics from 2009 to 2015, saw births among 15- to 19-year-old women in Colorado during that timeframe fall by 20 percent, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.
A $27 million grant allowed the clinics to provide free contraception to young women, and researchers concluded an additional 3,800 Colorado women born between 1994 and 1996 received a high school diploma as a direct result of the initiative. Graduation rates among all women improved, News5 reported.