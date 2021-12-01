Family Promise of Colorado Springs announced Nov. 20 it will close its Day House, a refuge for more than 20 years for families experiencing homelessness.
The agency, doing business as Interfaith Hospitality Network (IHN), blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the demise of its Day House program at 519. N. Tejon St.
After the “safer at home” order, congregations could no longer host families in churches. The agency then adapted offices at its Day House to allow families to stay there.
But financial constraints and the continuing COVID threat led Family Promise to close the Day House by the end of the year and move those families to the New Promise Family Shelter on South Nevada Avenue until the rotational model can be restarted in March. That model involves churches hosting families in their facilities.
“We are sad to close the Day House, but this restructuring will allow us to centralize services for all of our families,” Interim Executive Director Crystal Karr said in a release. “We are using this time to improve and expand supportive services to be stronger than ever before.”
Karr tells the Indy in an interview, “The landlord [of the Tejon house] was very generous and gave us a good deal, but we had to realign programs because of lack of funds. Everybody has been hit hard by COVID.”
Pending reopening the rotational model, the Family Shelter will serve as the Day House as well, she says.
The Day House will host one last event at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in tandem with the city’s Parade of Lights. Cookies and cocoa will be provided. Donations can be earmarked for Family Promise’s Give! Campaign at indygive.com.