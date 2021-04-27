Steve Storrs, a 71-year-old gardener in Divide, works hard for every vegetable he grows. Where he lives at 9,117 feet, the earth is hard and rocky. The weather is erratic, prone to freezing temperatures and snow, even in the spring and summer. But he keeps at it because, to him, there’s nothing quite like digging a fresh vegetable from a bed of soil he’s tilled himself, wiping it clean and taking a bite on the spot.
“If you’ve never tasted a potato that was picked that day, then you haven’t lived, you know?” he says, taking a break from his garden to speak with the Indy.
As grocery stores have continued to struggle throughout the pandemic with supply chain breakdowns, frantic runs on supplies and a reluctance by shoppers to enter crowded stores, more and more people have been opting to instead shop through Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs or at local farmers markets, like the one where Storrs sells his produce in Woodland Park.
They’re beginning to understand the same thing he’s known for years: Local food, as it turns out, is often more flavorful and more nutritious than what can be found in many stores.
In Colorado, farmers markets, like grocery stores, were deemed essential businesses when the first wave of the novel coronavirus hit the country in the spring of 2020, but many market managers nonetheless opted to close for the season — or delayed opening — over concerns about possible viral spread and requirements that they enforce mask wearing, social distancing and direct foot traffic and provide sanitization stations.
Many of those that did manage to overcome those hurdles, however, reported an unusually successful season last year.
“It was challenging to get the initial paperwork and the permissions sorted out,” says Judy Crummett, who is retiring this year after running the Woodland Park Farmers Market for more than three decades. “I had to redraw the map for the market three times and had to submit variance requests five times, I think. But once we actually got going it was good.”
There are at least a dozen other farmers markets that will be opening for the season in May and June, in and around the Springs area. Many market managers are expecting 2021 to be another strong year, particularly as over a third of Colorado residents — and counting — have been fully vaccinated against COVID, according to recent updates from the state.
“It’s just a safer environment to shop in when you’re outdoors,” says Lara Maas, who is succeeding Crummett as market manager this year. “We do follow the distancing rules, and so particularly I think it’s really great for seniors and people who have been sheltering away who are a little bit more vulnerable with their health. This is a great way for them to socialize and get healthy produce and other products that they feel comfortable getting in a time like this pandemic.”
While some market managers will continue forward with last year’s COVID-related safety protocols, some said they are awaiting advice from their respective county governments. (Starting April 19, the state charged counties with managing their own rules related to the pandemic, after administering statewide orders throughout the first year and a half of the pandemic.)
Frank Schmidt, an 87-year-old beekeeper who sells honey at Pikes Peak Farmers Market in Old Colorado City, which he manages, says that although business was strong last year, social distancing requirements meant that he had to turn some vendors away. This year, he expects that he’ll again be forced to cut back.
“Right now I have about 40 applications for this year, and with the COVID restrictions of spacing them out, that’ll probably be about all I can take,” Schmidt says, adding that in years past he’s hosted around 60 vendors.
Some farmers markets, like SOCO Virtual Farmers Market or Main Street Farmers Market in Cañon City — which also runs a physical market it launched last year — have turned toward online sales to keep up with demand.
Local food producers both large and small have also been making use of new CSAs that sprang up in the area last year to sell locally grown food directly to consumers. Alex Dietz, who raises chickens at Black Sheep Pastures with her husband, Brandt, says small farmers like them benefit from every new outlet they can identify to sell their products and build a name for their small business.
But while the local food industry has done well during the pandemic, big agriculture has not.
Between 1997 and 2019, the local food industry in the United States grew from around $500 million to over $20 billion, according to market research firm Packaged Facts. Large commercial farms that make up big agriculture, on the other hand, have been in decline. The situation only worsened with last year’s economic shutdowns.
“The reality is that Colorado agriculture has, and continues to, bear much of the brunt of the pandemic’s impacts,” says Kate Greenberg, Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture. “Our ag producers, supporting industries, and food and ag workers have kept our state’s food supply safe and strong through their tenacity and resilience. The pandemic has increased our awareness of what is critical for our survival, and has brought about a new understanding of and appreciation for the farmers, ranchers, and ag workers across the supply chain who fill our plates every day.”
Storrs says he saw those challenges first-hand two years ago when he took some interns with the Woodland Park Farmers Market on a trip to visit pepper and chile farmers in Pueblo. He said the cost of equipment alone at large farms can be staggeringly high, with tractors that cost a quarter of a million dollars in some cases. Some farms have also experienced shortages in harvesting laborers, who are often immigrants entering the U.S. on work visas. Storrs believes the Trump administration’s immigration policies are to blame.
“I mean, people don’t realize how lucky we are in this country to have guys that are willing to struggle every year to provide food for the population, because it’s an unrewarding, possibly money-losing task that these guys are doing ...” he says. “It’s really iffy. It’s iffy all over the country because of weather and water issues — drought and all that kind of stuff.”
The struggle of the American farmer is a problem consumers end up feeling in their pocketbooks as well. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food prices have risen steadily in the United States since January while prices received by U.S. producers have been falling. The USDA reports that commodities production worldwide has been in decline since about 2012, with prices for corn, for example, falling by 48 percent between 2012 and 2019.
Local farmers markets and CSAs are a long ways off from supplanting that system — if they ever do — but the explosion in their popularity over the past year and a half has proven to be a small silver lining for the small-time producers who dig around in their gardens to supply them, and perhaps most of all for the customers who are discovering this new way of buying food for the very first time.
For growers like Storrs, he knows his small eighth-of-an-acre garden in the Rockies will never become a big business, but then, that’s not what it’s about either.
“It’s really fun to be able to have local produce or watch somebody who actually tastes a real tomato for the first time — not the ones that you buy in Safeway that look really good, but don’t taste like a tomato,” he says. “That’s a special thing.”