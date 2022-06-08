The Fentanyl Accountability and Prevention Bill (HB22-1326) was relentlessly negotiated then finally signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis on May 25. Its passage was not without compromise, however, and all sides are displeased with parts of the new law, which goes into effect July 1.
The bill was formed in response to the worsening opioid crisis: National deaths involving opioids increased 15 percent from 2020 to 2021 — totaling 80,816 last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). From 2010 to 2020, Colorado Health Institute (CHI) data shows state drug-related deaths increased by 126 percent. The CDC, CHI and other public health organizations attribute the dramatic rise in deaths to fully synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The crisis is also felt in Colorado Springs where El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly reported that over 70 percent of the 186 drug-related deaths in 2020 (the most recent data available) involved opioids. Kelly attributes the rise to fentanyl use, which led to a 120 percent increase in fentanyl overdoses from 2019 (21 deaths) to 2020 (47 deaths).
The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) reports fentanyl is a synthetic opioid like morphine — but 50 to 100 times more potent, making it unpredictable and lethal. Black market dealers are increasingly mixing fentanyl with other illicitly sold drugs, like cocaine and heroin, leading people to unknowingly ingest fatal doses, according to NIDA.
HB22-1326, on the prosecutorial side, aims to deter illegal drug use by making them more difficult and riskier to buy through stiffer penalties. However, those opposing incarceration for drug possession are most upset that the bill changes the amount that would bring felony charges from 4 grams of a substance containing fentanyl to 1 gram.
While Mayor John Suthers argued at a May 12 press conference that “[t]he whole purpose of reexamining [the legislation] was to create greater deterrence for the possession of fentanyl,” Taylor Pendergrass, director at the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado, disagrees. “There’s nothing from the past 50 years of the war on drugs, as well as all the evidence and research that’s come out, to suggest that ‘felonizing’ fentanyl is going to save a single life, or make any dent in the supply or distribution,” he says.
Rachel Berg, a director at Springs Recovery Connection, a nonprofit recovery community organization, says, “The major concern we have, as people in long-term recovery, is incarcerating people who have substance use disorder — which is a medical diagnosis — has not really proven to support recovery.”
The decision to reduce felony possession to 1 gram was based on fentanyl’s lethality. Suthers and 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen, at the May 12 press conference, pointed out the potential for a few grams of fentanyl to kill thousands.
Christie Donner, executive director and founder of the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition (CCJRC), says this claim is false because under Colorado drug laws, the entire illicit compound — not just the trace amounts of fentanyl — are considered as the total weight of possession.
The mayor and district attorney’s offices criticized a last-minute provision in the bill allowing defendants to provide evidence that they were ignorant of fentanyl being in the substance they possessed, reducing the charge to a misdemeanor.
“In placing upon prosecutors the burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant knew the substance they possessed was fentanyl, the Legislature, in almost every instance, is protecting the defendant from felony prosecution,” Suthers said in a prepared statement.
Pendergrass argues that up to 97 percent of possession cases are resolved through plea bargains, which usually result in jail time and do not require a trial, meaning this provision would affect only a small percentage of cases.
Allen also criticized the bill’s “Good Samaritan” clause, which allows a person who provides fentanyl to someone who overdoses the chance to avoid a felony 1 drug charge if they call 911 — even if the recipient dies.
“We’re talking about somebody that’s lost their lives,” Allen says. “And it’s the first time in Colorado history that somebody who killed another human would have statutory immunity.”
“Good Samaritan laws save lives because the first responders in a drug overdose are the other people the [person overdosing] is doing drugs with,” Donner says. “And one of the main reasons why people do not call is they are afraid of the legal consequences.”
“I don’t think [the Good Samaritan law] dissuades or persuade them to call in or not call in,” Allen counters. “I think if their friend is overdosing in front of them, they’re probably not thinking about immunity. They’re thinking about how they can get help to their friends.”
“What I’ve heard from people who have been around overdoses is that they don’t always call, even with the Good Samaritan laws,” says Rachel Fowler, a Springs Recovery Connection peer coach who is recovering from opioid dependency.
Both sides praised the bill for including education and treatment funding, some of which will be designated for withdrawal-management care in jails.
But Donner is less impressed with the idea of jail-based treatment. “Law enforcement, and many of the legislators, are proponents of this idea of ... using the criminal law (i.e. a felony) to force people into treatment,” Donner says. “That’s not supported by the research. There are many more humane strategies around how to help people in recovery.”
Under HB22-1326, in some cases, possession charges may be downgraded from a felony to a misdemeanor if the person convicted completes a treatment program. This concerns Michael Williams, executive director for Citizens Project. He worries that if people cannot access residential treatment programs because the programs don’t have enough capacity, it will affect their probation.
Though all sides expressed frustration with the bill, Pendergrass says, “This was a disappointing outcome in a single legislative session — but it’s certainly not the entire arc of reform.”