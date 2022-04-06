HB 22-1326, a new bill meant to increase penalties for possession of fentanyl in Colorado, is now under consideration in the House.
It would also make Narcan and fentanyl testing strips more available, while pushing drug users caught with fentanyl into education and treatment programs. The bill states that anyone found with under 4 grams of opioids would face misdemeanor charges, while any mount over 4 grams would result in felony charges.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and various Colorado law enforcement officials have said the bill does not go far enough in combating the opioid epidemic. The provision providing fentanyl testing strips in Colorado schools has also drawn some objections for being seen as enabling drug use.