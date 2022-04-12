A group of local, state and federal law enforcement officials held a press briefing on April 7 to outline the growing scourge of the synthetic drug fentanyl.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has seen a nationwide spike in fentanyl-related mass overdose deaths. In the last two months alone, at least seven instances of three or more overdoses occurring at the same time and location have been documented. Those incidents resulted in 58 overdoses and 29 deaths. Eight of those deaths occurred in Colorado.
“Many of the victims of these mass overdose events thought they were ingesting cocaine,” a presentation noted.
In 2021 in Colorado, 1,829 people died from drug overdoses, with more than 1,200 of those dying from opioids and 66 percent involving fentanyl — which is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin.
DEA is committed to investigating drug deaths and trafficking.
Among those represented at the briefing were the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Coroner’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, FBI, DEA and Colorado Springs Police Department.