Last year saw 227 drug-related deaths in El Paso County, a 22 percent increase over 2020, according to the county coroner’s office. A major driver for the increase was the more than doubled number of fentanyl deaths, from 47 in 2020 to 99 in 2021. In 55 percent of those deaths, fentanyl was present in addition to other drugs, most frequently being found in combination with cocaine or methamphetamine — suggesting that various drugs are at risk of fentanyl contamination.
One distinction from previous drug epidemics is the young age of many of the victims. Five children died due to fentanyl in 2021, and the mean age of fentanyl deaths is 35 — 12 years younger than the average age of all other drug-related deaths. Fentanyl is potentially lethal in amounts as small as 2 milligrams.