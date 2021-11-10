On Nov. 1, the Colorado Supreme Court unanimously approved the final congressional plan required for redistricting after the 2020 Census.
The process resulted in drawing eight districts, one additional district due to population growth in Colorado since the 2010 Census.
The Fifth Congressional District, in which Colorado Springs is located, is weighted toward Republicans, with 157,047 registered to vote; 92,939 Democrats; 205,149 unaffiliated voters; and 10,435 registered with a minor party.
The newly drawn district covers most of El Paso County except for the far eastern plains. The current district boundaries for CD5 include portions of several other counties.
Four of eight districts lean Democratic, three lean Republican and one contains relatively equal numbers of voters from the two parties.
The court is to file the approved plan with the Secretary of State no later than Dec. 15.
“Receiving this approval from the Colorado Supreme Court reaffirms that this new redistricting process is a successful model that should set the standard for the rest of the country,” said Jessika Shipley, staff director of the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions.
Morgan Carroll, state Democratic Party chair, said, “Even with a Congressional map that is friendlier to Republicans than they deserve, we are confident that our better candidates with better ideas will prevail.”
GOP chairwoman Kristi Brown said Republicans will be “fighting for every vote in all 64 counties in 2022,” according to media reports.
The Colorado Supreme Court must rule on state house and senate maps by Nov. 15.