Two developers involved in the Ithaka Land Trust’s property sales pull double duty, so to speak. Both are full-time firefighters.
Ryan Royal, a lieutenant with Colorado Springs Fire Department and son of Randy Royal who was recently nominated as CSFD’s chief, has a hand in remodeling homes his associate’s companies have purchased from Ithaka.
CSFD bars firefighters from any employment or activity that creates a conflict of interest or appearance thereof, or involves a relationship with any part of the employee’s job with the city.
Royal submitted a “Notification of Outside Employment” to the city in April 2012 for work with Irons and Ladders LLC, which he helped form in 2010 with another firefighter, Bryan Lynch, records show.
Royal said he serves as “instructor for a forcible entry training company” on a sporadic basis. It was approved by his supervisors. In a 2014 update to the form, he said, “We only do an 8 hour class about 8 to 10 times a year.”
The city didn’t produce any other forms for outside work in response to the Indy’s records request.
Royal, whose salary as a firefighter is $101,172 a year, didn’t respond to a request for comment submitted through CSFD.
His partner is Drew Gaiser, owner of Blue Truck Capital LLC and several other companies formed to accommodate land acquisitions from Ithaka. Gaiser is a captain with the West Metro Fire Protection District, Lakewood, where he’s paid $131,043 a year.
West Metro’s policy for moonlighting says off-duty employment must not “detract from the member’s work, study or duty assignment in any way.”
The policy is silent about whether members must seek permission to work on the side.
Gaiser says he and Royal, who met through the fire service, partnered on the Ithaka projects when they realized they both worked on distressed properties.
Gaiser says he and Royal “have a joint venture to work together” as well as an “internal agreement,” though Royal’s name doesn’t appear on Gaiser’s companies’ filings with the Secretary of State.
Juggling firefighting duties with his businesses isn’t a problem, he says, noting he works shifts of 48 hours straight and then has four days off.