Consulting group Transparency Matters released their findings on the Colorado Springs Police Department’s use of force last Tuesday, April 26, at Stargazers Theatre, where head researcher Robin Engel discussed the conclusions and recommendations in their audit’s 223-page report — though few community residents were in attendance.
Plenty from CSPD turned out, however, as well as members of the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission (LETAC), and a smattering of concerned citizens.
The presentation was kicked off with brief remarks by newly appointed Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, as well as Mayor John Suthers.
“I understand completely that there is nothing more valuable for a law enforcement organization than the trust and confidence of the people it serves,” Suthers said.
Key takeaways included:
CSPD has established itself as a professional, progressive agency — a leader in the country — directly seeking opportunities for continuous improvement.
The metrics used in examining disparity show no or only modest differences in use-of-force across racial/ethnic groups.
Officers’ pointing firearms at suspects needs the most attention — implementing changes in policy, training and documentation.
Both community members and officers would like to see more transparency around use-of-force cases.
LETAC Chair Janice “JJ” Frazier said, “My initial impression of the report is that it’s fairly good. However, I remain skeptical because it was only a brief presentation on a document that’s over 200 pages long. … I’ve not had the opportunity to review the entire report,” she said, but noted that LETAC would be meeting soon to discuss the audit in more depth, as well as their next steps and recommendations to City Council moving forward.
LETAC was formed in September 2020, largely in response to CSPD’s shooting and killing of De’Von Bailey, a 19-year-old Black man, in August 2019. Bailey’s death led to public outcry and a meeting between City Council and concerned Springs citizens who wanted the shooting to be investigated. Bailey was shot three times as he was running away from police. The city paid out almost $3 million to Bailey’s family in a civil lawsuit settlement. No charges were brought against the officers involved, Sgt. Alan Van’t Land and Officer Blake Evenson.
“I think at the time [of LETAC’s formation] people believed this would be a police oversight commission, and that couldn’t be further from the truth. We have no oversight over CSPD,” Frazier says.
“I would have hoped more of the public would have attended … but the presentation is on the CSPD website. I just encourage our community to participate, or at least join us for our LETAC meeting on May 2 to hear more information about this audit,” Frazier said. (The meeting took place after the Indy’s press deadline, but LETAC’s meetings are at City Hall every first and third Monday; minutes can be found on LETAC’s website: coloradosprings.gov/letac.)
During the presentation, Engel cautioned that racial disparities do not necessarily equal “bias.”
“Bias does not mean disparity, and vice versa. … You can have racial and ethnic disparities without having bias. … We can measure racial and ethnic disparities, but we cannot measure officer bias, and the reason for that is, I cannot get into an officer’s head,” Engel said, adding that statisticians who claim to be able to measure bias via quantitative data analysis are selling junk science.
Some key statistics from the audit:
Seventy percent of arrests involving physical force or weapons involved people who were perceived as impaired.
The most common type of force used by police was “weaponless,” followed by a taser and chemical spray.
From Jan. 17, 2017, through 2020, 5,933 individuals had force used against them in a single CSPD encounter. Of those, 64.3 percent had a firearm pointed at them.
Non-white community respondents were significantly less likely than white respondents to give positive responses regarding their interactions with CSPD in almost all survey questions.
Hispanic residents are 1.7 times more likely to have a firearm pointed at them by CSPD than white arrestees, and 1.2 times more likely to experience use-of-force.
Black residents are 1.3 times more likely to have a firearm pointed at them by CSPD than white arrestees, and 1.3 times more likely to experience use-of-force.
Arrests in neighborhoods with more violent crimes are slightly more likely to result in use of force.
Watch the recorded presentation at vimeo.com/703867816 and read the report at tinyurl.com/cspd-tm-report.