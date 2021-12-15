On Dec. 7, a Colorado Springs police officer struck a pedestrian while traveling northbound on Nevada Avenue near the Las Vegas Street intersection, just south of Downtown.
The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died. The following day, an AMR ambulance was involved in a collision with an SUV near the corner of Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.
The ambulance was not transporting any patients at the time. No injuries were reported, and one person was cited for careless driving.