School districts in the region with measures on the Nov. 8 ballot:

Issue 4A: Lewis-Palmer District 38 asks to raise property taxes by $5.6 million by increasing the mill levy by 7.45 mills. The new funding would pay for salary increases for teachers and other staff.

Issue 4B: Hanover School District 28 seeks permission to increase its debt by $13.8 million, without imposing new taxes but rather relying on funds from the 2002 voter-approved bond election. The new debt would fund construction, equipping and expanding the elementary school; acquiring, constructing, repairing, renovating and equipping school buildings, and provide matching money required by the state for receipt of state grants under the Building Excellent Schools Today program.

Issue 4C: Ellicott School District 22 asks to increase taxes by $592,000 annually by raising the mill levy to fund that increase. The money would be used to fund ongoing school maintenance, and to maintain competitive salaries for teachers and other staff.

Issue 5A: Fremont School District RE-2 wants to increase its debt by $25 million without new taxes. Proceeds would pay for improvements, repairs and construction at Penrose and Fremont elementary schools, to include security and safety improvements; improvements in security and safety, and in gym and locker rooms and classrooms at Florence Junior/Senior High School.

Issue 5C: Calhan School District RJ1 seeks to increase its debt by $7.5 million and raise taxes annually by $630,000 or an amount sufficient to pay the debt. Funding would be applied to acquisition, construction and improvements to career and technical education facilities and equipment.