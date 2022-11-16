Colorado Springs city government has handed out a variety of incentives over the years to businesses that promised to create jobs or make capital investments. But a city audit revealed the city’s Economic Development Department (EDD) “did not have a process ... to verify all qualifying incentive terms were met.”
In the midst of the audit, completed in September, however, the city developed a reporting process that will monitor compliance with those incentive agreements.
Although city officials agreed to the recommendations stated in the audit, city spokesperson Vanessa Zink now says via email that the audit didn’t find the city had failed to monitor those incentive agreements but rather failed to provide documentation of how many hires were made, and that there were “general status/progress updates” that weren’t obtained “in some cases.”
Regardless, the city now has adopted a formal process for tracking whether companies reaping the benefits of sales tax rebates and the like have complied with requirements, which generally call for a specific number of new employees or capital spending, such as building new offices.
At issue is about $3.2 million in benefits to 13 companies from 2016 through 2021.
City Auditor Jacqueline Rowland undertook the audit at the behest of some City Council members and a staff recommendation, she says in an email in response to the Indy’s questions.
The agreements with companies require a level of capital expenditure and/or job creation as qualifying terms and typically provide a rebate of city sales and/or use taxes based on construction costs and business property purchased. Use tax is a tax paid locally for goods purchased outside the city.
Companies must pay the sales and use tax when due and later submit documentation to the city asking for the agreed-upon incentive, which is verified by city sales tax staff prior to a refund being disbursed, the audit said.
But “reports from companies receiving incentives were not available at the time of this audit,” the audit report said. “City policies were not in place defining roles, responsibilities, and processes for Agreement compliance review.”
Nor did the EDD report to city administration or City Council on individual companies’ compliance with the agreements or the economic benefits created compared to the incentives paid.
“Providing the actual results as compared to the conditions of the Agreement would provide accountability and potentially inform future incentive utilization,” the audit report said.
Companies that received incentives from 2016 through 2021, according to an accounting provided by the EDD, are: Cutter Aviation ($36,719), The Mining Exchange ($450,354), Progressive Insurance ($308,442), dpiX ($580,334), Lowe’s ($150,000), Bal Seal Engineering ($1,857), Western Forge & Flange ($6,110), HP ($9,736), Keysight ($84,410), Walmart Data Center ($1,272,278), TMC Design ($23,735), BombBomb ($25,377) and SAP Data Center ($292,969).
Amid the audit, the EDD started implementing a process whereby companies with economic development agreements will provide data on investment and job numbers by March 1 of each year. While the EDD had been providing an annual report that included the agreements, it also will now provide post-agreement follow-up status updates, including company-submitted data, in future reporting, the audit report said.
Much of that data wasn’t kept, auditors noted, saying, “reports from companies receiving incentives were not available at the time of this audit.”
While EDD agreed to a formal process, Rowland noted auditors will follow up next year to “ensure management’s commitments were accomplished.”
Asked about all that, Zink says, “Due to limited staffing and a lack of continuity planning amidst turnover, some of this back up documentation was not obtained.”
According to turnover rates by department previously obtained by the Indy, the EDD had 27 percent turnover in 2021 and 30 percent in 2022 after having no turnover the prior three years. However, the EDD is just a four-person department, so the departure of even one employee represents a large percentage of its workforce.
“The task of obtaining back up documentation has been centralized as a core function for Economic Development (ED) staff,” Zink says, noting the department has created a calendar and checklist for each incentive agreement and will obtain back-up documentation.
“It is important to note,” Zink says, “that all City incentives are performance based and pose no financial risk to the City. In every instance, the company must make the required investment, pay the tax to the City, and only then does the company get a portion of the tax returned as a rebate. No rebates/incentives have been paid to any company that have not been earned.”
The biggest recipient of city largesse is Scheels All Sports, a retail store in the Interquest area. But it doesn’t have an economic development agreement. Rather, City Council voted in 2019 to allow the company to keep half the city sales tax money (1 percent of the city’s 2 percent tax) it collects, up to $16.2 million.
Opened in March 2021, Scheels so far has kept $1,702,874 in city sales tax,
Zink reports.