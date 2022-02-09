The NFL and three of its franchises — the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants — are being sued by former Miami coach Brian Flores. Flores claims he was the victim of racial discrimination during the job interview process with New York and Denver, as well as in his firing last month by Miami. Among other allegations, Flores claims that then-Denver GM John Elway and other Broncos staff arrived late to his job interview, saying they were hung over and had been “drinking heavily the night before,” and characterizes the interview as a “sham.” Elway has denied the claims, calling Flores’ claims “false and defamatory.”
Flores was fired in early January despite achieving Miami’s first back-to-back winning seasons in 18 years — though barely, as the team’s record this season was 9-8.
