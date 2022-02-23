Duncan Bremer, former El Paso County commissioner, has been accused of assaulting a fellow Republican during a Feb. 5 GOP Central Committee meeting at Vista Ridge High School in northeastern Colorado Springs.
No court date has been set for the 78-year-old in municipal court, but Colorado Springs Police officer submitted a city charge of assault to city prosecutors, the police report says.
The incident occurred during a GOP redistricting meeting, as reported by the Colorado Times Recorder, which focused on an attempt to remove the El Paso County GOP’s vice chair though its story doesn’t mention Bremer’s encounter with a female attending the meeting.
The meeting eventually devolved into “disrespect, rudeness, screaming when people didn’t get their way,” according to one statement given to a Colorado Springs Police officer.
The police report provides a glimpse into the goings-on in the local GOP, which has been divided over a variety of issues, most recently a policy proposal that would allow party members to be “exiled,” as the Times Recorder put it, from the GOP for not embracing the Republican Party platform.
The report says the officer was dispatched to Fervent Church, 3337 N. Academy Blvd., on Feb. 6, the day after the meeting, to take a statement from the alleged victim, Bethany Graupner, 39.
Graupner is the wife of Fervent Church’s lead pastor, Garrett, who’s active in the FEC United movement directed by Joe Oltmann, a conspiracy theorist and extreme right-wing podcast host who’s been sued for defamation by a Dominion Voting Systems executive.
Bethany Graupner told Officer Alexis Falcon that at about 11 a.m. on Feb. 5, she was leading a meeting “when a group ... being led by a man who she identified as Duncan Bremer took over the meeting and voted her out of the meeting.”
She reported to the officer that she was told by a “ranking member,” whom she identified as “Vicki” — Vickie Tonkins is the El Paso County GOP chairperson — “to collect the votes and not to let anyone take them,” the report says.
“... [A]s she began to collect the votes, Duncan grabbed her right arm near the bicep area, and she told him, ‘Ow, let me go, don’t touch me.’ Bethany said she tried to pull away when Duncan squeezed her arm tighter causing her pain,” Officer Falcon wrote, noting she observed “nickel and quarter sized bruising” on her right bicep.
A witness, Amber Trusievitz, told the officer by phone she had attended the meeting and that “a group of bullies” tried to take over the event. She told the officer a man who identified himself to the group as Duncan Bremer “began to try to grab ballots.”
She didn’t see Bremer grab Graupner, but heard Graupner say “don’t touch me” twice.
The officer also received an emailed statement from another witness, Priscilla Myers, who says she submitted the statement at Graupner’s request.
“As she tried to start the meeting, a gentleman rudely asked who are you? She told us her name and that she had been asked to run the meeting.... Tim Geithner [sic] [Geitner is a state House member from El Paso County] started handing out pieces of paper sharing about some legislation that he was working on. And then somebody else said that they nominated Duncan Bremer to chair and run the meeting. It seems like a lot of chaos....
“One gentleman loudly asked if he could start the meeting by praying. Bethany tried to answer ‘no we need to get started we already prayed in the main assembly.’ Some people got mad and left the room, some people started saying I don’t know who you are or why you think you’re running this meeting but this is not how we do it. Then Duncan Breemar [sic] started handing out all these pre-printed papers that talked about by-laws or something. And basically started bulldozing and taking over the meeting.”
Graupner then closed her computer and gathered up paperwork. Myers said she heard Graupner say, “get your hands off me” before leaving the meeting.
“After she left Duncan Bremer [and] a few other people who seemed to know exactly what they were doing took over the meeting,” Myers’ account said.
Myers then describes a confusing nomination process, and a confrontation between a female attendee and Tonkins when she came to check on the meeting.
“You could tell that a vast majority of the room all knew each other and likely did this on a regular basis,” Myers told the officer. “They all made it seem like nothing had happened and they were just doing what it’s [sic] supposed to be done.
“But if that is the way things are supposed to be done I don’t know why anybody would want to be involved in the process,” her emailed statement said. “All that I saw was disrespect, rudeness, screaming when people didn’t get their way and people trying to keep a young lady from doing what she was asked to do.”
Yet another witness, Timothy Bennett, called the officer and recapped the meeting, saying, “There was a bunch of adults acting like children.”
Noting he’d never met Graupner or Bremer, he said “there was a lot of non-sense going on in the meeting,” and when Graupner collected her tablet and ballots, Bremer “got up where Bethany was at, and [Bennett] saw Duncan grab Bethany by the arm, and heard Bethany say, ‘get your hands off of me.’”
When the police report was filed, Bremer had not yet returned the officer’s phone call.
The Indy reached out to Bremer, who did not comment. He served as a county commissioner from 1995 to 2003 and is the father of U.S. Senate candidate Eli Bremer and the father-in-law of currently serving County Commissioner Cami Bremer. (Duncan Bremer ran for county treasurer in 2014 but lost in the primary; he also lost the primary election for the 5th Congressional District race in 2006.)
Graupner and Tonkins didn’t respond to requests for comment.
The city said after the summons is served, Bremer will be given a court date. The maximum penalty in city court is a $2,500 fine and 189 days in jail.