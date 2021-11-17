Paws N Hooves is a foster-based animal rescue, which means instead of having a central facility, Director Tania Kovar manages a network of foster volunteers who home and care for dogs and livestock until they can be adopted. Paws N Hooves grew out of Black Forest Animal Sanctuary, which was formerly the Southern Colorado Animal Rescue.
“In 2019 we changed the name to Paws N Hooves to take us out of that Black Forest pinhole,” says Kovar. “Tracy [Berry, director of Black Forest Animal Sanctuary] got the opportunity to move to Florida in 2019, so the sanctuary did get sold, but we have been foster-based since 2019.”
Paws N Hooves serves 300 to 500 animals a year with its shifting network of fosters. “Our fosters come and go really quickly because such a huge percentage actually adopt their foster dogs,” says Kovar. “At any given time we usually have 40 to 50 fosters. Ninety percent of those adopt their dogs, and we retain about 10 percent of our fosters, and that is a continuous process, to gain new fosters.”
Through the Give! Campaign, Kovar hopes Paws N Hooves can raise enough money to once again have a physical sanctuary for its animals. “Currently our biggest challenge is raising funds to purchase land to rebuild a sanctuary that will belong to the rescue,” she says. “Every single dollar from Give! is going toward our vision this year towards a new sanctuary.”
A physical location for Paws N Hooves will allow Kovar to consolidate the rescue’s comprehensive medical and behavioral animal care in a single location. “We have a trainer that does pro bono and some paid training for us with our fosters,” she says. “She also helps our adopters out after the adoption. She also helps us get our dogs to become adoptable. We take many medical cases including heart worms, heart murmurs. We took a dog that was in a severe dog-fighting situation that looks amazing now. We took a dog that had complete neurological issues and we found one donor to donate $13,000 to save that dog’s life. We deal with tons of medical and a lot of behavioral [issues]. That’s the typical dog that we take in.”
Kovar is currently working on getting Hannah, an older dog in Texas with serious medical issues, to Paws N Hooves. “She is currently in the Houston, Texas area,” she says. “This little lady was in a shelter and gave birth to three puppies. A rescue partner in Houston asked if we could take that momma and the three puppies and I said ‘Of course.’ They pulled them out, got them into a foster home, and all three puppies died.
One by one they all died, and poor Hannah was left. She is an 8-year-old dog. She had mastitis, she has ground-down teeth. The vet in Houston told the rescue to wean the puppies and euthanize mom, because she also has a heart murmur. We’re working on getting her here now; we have a foster for her. She should be here on [Nov.] 18. We will get her into Petcardia, we will fix her teeth, take care of her for as long as we can.”