A Fountain Police officer was sent to the hospital with minor injuries March 5 after a head-on collision with a stolen vehicle during an attempted traffic stop at H & H Tire in Fountain. The suspect fled on foot following the collision. Officers from the Fountain and Colorado Springs police departments, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene and established a perimeter in an attempt to apprehend the suspect.
“We had two vehicles stolen out of Colorado Springs this morning,” explained Lisa Schneider, Fountain PD’s public information officer, March 5. “One of those vehicles was a vehicle that was left running in the driveway to warm up. The owner didn’t want to get in with it being cold out. Understandable, but unfortunately when people do that this type of thing happens. There were two males that stole that vehicle. That vehicle then drove into Colorado Springs a little further, and another vehicle was then stolen. Those two vehicles then made their way down here to Fountain. One of our officers, when he was in the area of H & H Tire — he was just performing a patrol check, checking the area — he noticed one of those stolen vehicles. He did try to perform a traffic stop with that vehicle. That vehicle then head-on collided with him.”
Schneider said that Fountain PD did have one person in custody, but could not confirm if he was the suspect in this incident. Neither the second suspect nor the second vehicle have been located.