A fraudulent letter, purporting to be signed by local Republican legislators and news outlets, was sent to superintendents in school districts throughout Colorado Springs demanding they prove they are not teaching critical race theory. The letter, obtained by Indy, “petitions that you prove that your district in its high schools, middle schools and elementary schools is not teaching Critical Race Theory, the 1619 Revisionist American History Project, Sex Education not Sanctioned by Parents as well as not promoting the Tenants of Black Lives Matter.” It purports to be signed by State Sen. Paul Lundeen, State Rep. Shane Sandridge, Congressman Doug Lamborn, Mayor John Suthers and Richard Randall from KVOR 740 AM. The letter also says KKTV, KRDO, KOAA, FOX 21 and The Gazette support the demand.
Cassandra Sebastian, communications director for Rep. Lamborn (R-HD5), called the letter “fraudulent” and confirmed that it was sent without the office’s knowledge. Sen. Lundeen (R-SD9) said via email, “I did not produce nor did I sign this letter. There are many issues embedded in the letter that are worthy of significant discussion. But to the matter of this letter, I was not aware of it prior to this communication.”
Rep. Sandridge (R-HD14) said via email, "The letter is fraudulent and I have no association with the letter nor do I know who sent it. With that said, critical race theory is destructive and racist in itself and should be banned from Colorado schools."
Andrew McMillan, the digital content director at KRDO also confirmed that no one from their outlet took part in the letter. Other alleged signatories have not responded to the Indy’s emailed request for comment.
The letter alleges, “Black Lives Matter is a racist, sexist organization that is anti-police and against the western nuclear family. It espouses Marxism and is Anti-Semitic. Critical Race Theory purports that racism is systemic and is in much of the American way of life. It states that individuals should be judged on the color of the skin, not the content of their character. The Revisionist 1619 American History Project is about political propaganda and not history. The 1619 Project surely isn’t about Black history. It’s about today’s racial disparities and applying current ideologies to past events.”
Critical race theory has become a contentious issue at local school district board of education meetings across Colorado Springs. Fueled in part by the efforts of political activist group FEC United and Jeff Hall, a District 49 substitute teacher, people who often reside outside of the district or don’t have students in the district, have signed up during public comment periods at a number of local board of education meetings to make claims against critical race theory and its alleged deleterious impact on Western society.
However, according to Amie Baca-Oehlert, president of the Colorado Education Association, critical race theory is not being taught in public schools. It is a legal framework taught in graduate-level courses, not high school classrooms. “Here in Colorado there are standards that are dictated by the state that teachers teach,” said Baca-Oehlert. “The curriculum is approved by the local school district. That is what teachers teach here in Colorado. As the CEA, we do believe that it is [the teacher’s] role to find an age-appropriate way to tell those hard truths about our country’s past and our present in order to prepare our kids to create a better future. Critical race theory is a very academic term that is mostly used in higher ed. When we look at the K-12 system, there is a version of history that is being taught, but it’s not necessarily [critical race theory].”
The outrage over critical race theory has been driven largely by conservative think tanks like the Heritage Foundation and the Manhattan Institute, and amplified by conservative media commentators like Tucker Carlson. Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, tweeted about his strategy in March.“We have successfully frozen their brand — ‘critical race theory’ — into the public conversation and are steadily driving up negative perceptions,” tweeted Rufo. “We will eventually turn it toxic, as we put all of the various cultural insanities under that brand category. The goal is to have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think ‘critical race theory.’”
The Gazette, which was also listed as a signatory on the letter, ran a guest column from Mike Gonzales, a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation, on June 19, and an editorial condemning critical race theory on June 28. Their June 28 editorial asserted that schools are, in fact, teaching critical race theory: “The schools can deny it is critical race theory that they are preaching; frankly, they can call it whatever they wish.”