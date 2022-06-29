On July 15, Family Law Day, the legal community will offer free information, legal advice and assistance for anyone going through a divorce, dealing with custody issues or anything else in the area of family law.
This year’s event — organized by the 4th Judicial District’s Access to Justice Committee, The Justice Center, El Paso County Bar Association’s Family Law Section, and Colorado Legal Services — will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the El Paso County Judicial Building, 270 S. Tejon St.
There will also be help from parenting professionals, assistance with filling out court paperwork, and legal information classes taught by local attorneys.
The event is free and services will also be available online.