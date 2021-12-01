It’s no secret that the stigma surrounding mental health problems, while lessening, is still a powerful force.
“Some people are ashamed to seek care, or afraid to talk about it, or they don’t know how,” says Kirk Woundy, associate executive director at the Colorado Springs affiliate of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).
“To be an organization that just says, ‘Hey, if you’ve got something going on, you can call us’ is important. We’re staffed by volunteers and peers who have had experiences with mental health challenges, and hopefully people won’t feel judged when talking to them,” Woundy says.
A native of the Boston area, Woundy moved to Colorado Springs to work in journalism but after a 10-year stint at the Indy (he’s a former editor), he was ready for a new challenge.
“I first learned of NAMI because of the reporting we did on mental health in the early 2010s. I offered to help them with writing, and began helping out with
fundraising in 2016. … Five years later, here I am working full-time,” he says.
The largest grassroots organization in America dedicated to helping people with mental illness, NAMI’s Colorado Springs affiliate offers education, support and advocacy services for those navigating mental health conditions — and everything they offer to the public is free.
That’s made possible by local foundations and some corporate sponsorships, but a huge part of that support comes from individual donors.
“In any given year, 40 to 60 percent of the money raised on our roughly $500,000 budget will come from individual donors — the vast majority of those being local. … That just kind of speaks to the breadth of the issues we see in the community around mental health conditions,” he says.
When Woundy started working at NAMI in late 2016, there had been a spate of teen suicides in El Paso County.
“One of my first projects was trying to build out an awareness campaign for local youth,” Woundy says, “to let them know about this crisis text line the state had put in place, where they could just text the word ‘talk’ any time, 24/7, for free, and get connected to a counselor.”
As expected for an organization dedicated to supporting mental health, the pandemic brought a lot of challenges. Woundy said that in a typical year, 1 in 5 people will experience some kind of mental health challenge, but during COVID-19 it’s been closer to 1 in 3, with many of those showing symptoms of depression or anxiety.
Local research firm Elevated Insights has conducted studies showing that anywhere from 45 to 49 percent of people have experienced worsened mental health or emotional well-being since the start of the pandemic.
“We just try to provide easily accessible peer-based services,” Woundy says, “where you don’t have to deal with insurance. … You can drop in to a support group or sign up for an eight-week educational class, and start your journey to better understanding whatever is causing you, or a family member, to feel discontent.”
For Woundy, the best part of working at NAMI is being in close, direct contact with people who are in need. “It’s [about] the vulnerability that comes with talking about mental health. … It’s sometimes hard for us to remember that in many parts of the country — of the world — people don’t often have an outlet for talking about things that affect their mental health,” he says. “Being part of a community where that kind of openness is not only encouraged, but also modeled by staff, by volunteers, and in our support groups and classes. … It’s a real privilege to be welcomed into people’s personal journeys.”